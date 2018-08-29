Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will give $230 million in state tax incentives, plus a $70 million state grant, to Micron Technology Inc. for its expansion in Manassas. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch/AP)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans Wednesday for a $3 billion expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Manassas that, by 2030, will create 1,100 high-skilled jobs.

Micron Technology Inc., which makes computer chips used in smartphones and automobiles, plans to add 100,000 square feet of workspace to its 123-acre Manassas plant. The expansion that will be geared toward the rising demand for cars with automated brakes, self-driving features and other smart technology, officials said.

The project, which Northam (D) called “one of the largest manufacturing investments in the history of the Commonwealth,” will use $230 million in state tax incentives, plus a $70 million state grant.

Northam said it will help Virginia remake itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing after the departure in years past of textile mills, furniture factories and other traditional manufacturers left some areas economically devastated.

[Graphic: Factory jobs are starting to come back. But they are different than before.]

“Attracting and retaining successful companies like Micron that create quality 21st-century jobs for Virginians is one of my top priorities as governor,” Northam said.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said the expansion will start in the fall of 2019, with production of new memory technology beginning shortly after that.

The expansion will allow Micron to export an additional $1 billion worth of materials per year as more automobile companies incorporate smart technology into their models.

“Our world is in the midst of a technology revolution, and the products that are made right here in this plant are at the very heart of that revolution,” Mehrotra said.

For Manassas, a growing city of 38,000 residents, the expansion means additional tax revenue. Micron has been in the city for nearly 20 years and is its largest taxpayer, paying about $4 million per year, according to the Manassas economic development authority.

The city is also home to a Lockheed Martin plant and has worked to attract more advanced technology companies. Earlier this year, Aurora Flight Sciences, an aerospace robotics company, committed to investing $13.7 million in its Manassas facility.

“It is a big deal for us,” Mayor Hal Parrish said of the Micron announcement. “They will continue to grow, and we will continue to grow.”