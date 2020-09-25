Northam, 61, a former Army doctor and pediatrician, has required Virginians to wear masks inside public spaces during the pandemic. He also has urged frequent hand-washing and social distancing.

AD

AD

“As I have been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, #COVID19 is very real and very contagious,” he tweeted Friday. “We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this virus seriously.”

Northam also tweeted that he was still working, just remotely, from the governor’s mansion, where he and the first lady will isolate for 10 days.

The governor’s mansion and Northam’s offices in the Patrick Henry Building were closed for the day for “deep cleaning,” according to a written statement from his office. It also said the Northams were working closely with the state and Richmond health departments to trace their close contacts.

AD

The Executive Mansion staffer who tested positive had not been hospitalized, according to Northam’s office, which declined to provide more details about that person’s condition or duties at the mansion, citing privacy concerns.

AD

Northam has tried to chart a nuanced path through the pandemic, imposing strict restrictions early on to try to contain the virus while easing up in some areas ahead of neighboring Maryland and the District.

In March, Northam was just the second governor nationally to shutter schools for the remainder of the academic year. In May, he ordered Virginians to wear masks in indoor public spaces such as stores. Critics who resented the mandate blasted him for appearing just days earlier in Virginia Beach, where he mingled maskless with visitors outdoors on the boardwalk. He acknowledged that he should have been carrying a face mask in case he ended up in a crowd.

AD

In public appearances such as news briefings on the virus, Northam wears a mask, removing it only when he steps up to a podium to speak. His staff says he always wears one while working in the office and traveling. Pam Northam, a former science teacher who has been promoting early-childhood education around the state, observes the same precautions.

AD

Northam is one of several governors to have tested positive. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) announced Wednesday that he and his wife, Teresa, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Parson said in a recorded message that he had no symptoms and the first lady’s were mild.

Parson, 65, has often resisted calls for tough restrictions during the pandemic. He had encouraged Missourians to wear masks, but like 15 other governors, has not mandated their use. In July he tweeted photos of himself without a mask at an indoor event, where he stood close to people.

AD

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), another governor who has not mandated masks, tested positive for the virus in July. Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) announced Sept. 12 that he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

News of the Northams’ diagnoses came just hours before President Trump was expected to buck the governor’s coronavirus restrictions with a large rally in Newport News. State and local health officials say the event could pose a “severe public health threat” by drawing up to 4,000 people to a hangar at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. A crowd that large would violate the 250-person limit Northam has imposed on public and private gatherings.