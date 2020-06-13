The rally was organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, which also staged mass demonstrations in Richmond this year against Democrats’ largely successful efforts to tighten the state’s gun laws.

Philip Van Cleave, the group’s president, stood in the square with a SIG Sauer P320 in a holster. Were the new law in effect, he said he’d likely be breaking it.

“They way overstepped in what they’re doing,” Van Cleave said.

The ordinance being considered by the Alexandria City Council would prohibit people from carrying guns on city property and on streets where special events are being held.

Police and private security guards working for the city would be exempt. A violation of the law would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The measure was introduced at a council meeting last week and could pass after a virtual public meeting on June 20, going into force July 1.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) said he has long supported imposing the ban, saying firearms don’t have a place in the city’s public buildings.

“We have security in city hall. We have a well-trained, capable police force. We have an extraordinarily safe community,” Wilson said. “I don’t think there is any data that would suggest having more guns on the street makes our community safer. I think it’s quite the contrary.”

But protest organizers circulated among the almost entirely white crowd, handing out bright orange stickers printed with the words “Guns save lives.” Others wore T-shirts with the same message, and some of those who attended Saturday said they didn’t always want to rely on the police for protection.

“They certainly can’t protect me in Alexandria unless they’re budgeting to put a cop on every block,” said Shelly Good-Cook, 53. If the law passes, Good-Cook, who lives in nearby Mount Vernon, said she wouldn’t come back to the city.

The city previously had the authority to regulate guns in public buildings, but the General Assembly stripped its power two decades ago. Wilson said officials in Alexandria have long been working to regain it. After the mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building last year, city officials passed a version of the ban now under consideration but did not get approval from the state legislature for it to go into force.

The state law was eventually changed during this year’s legislative session.

“We felt it was a core local control issue for Alexandria,” Wilson said. “We’re happy the General Assembly saw fit to restore that authority.”

The Alexandria proposal is part of change sweeping Virginia after Democrats took control of the legislature last year.

Gun control was one of the party’s major focuses, with lawmakers banning firearms from the Virginia State Capitol in the session’s first days.

In the face of a huge rally by gun rights advocates, Democratic lawmakers ultimately passed laws to expand background checks and limit handgun purchases to one a month, among other new restrictions. But they did not achieve everything on their agenda, which was supported by Gov. Ralph Northam (D), failing to secure a ban on assault-style rifles.

The policy arm of the National Rifle Association urged its members to organize against the Alexandria proposal, saying it would create “gun free zones” where people could be preyed on by armed criminals. And after the legislation was introduced at a council meeting last week, Van Cleave’s organization quickly organized Saturday’s demonstration.

Addressing the crowd, Van Cleave said local watch leaders would be keeping an eye out for other municipalities making efforts to tinker with gun laws.

“This is going to be a battle,” he said.

Charlie Whelden, 26, works in Alexandria but said if the new law passes he would stop spending any money in the city.

Whelden said he worried that a patchwork of city laws would be hard to follow. It’s one thing not to cross into Maryland, with comparatively strict rules, but another to know the boundaries of each local jurisdiction, he said.

That might dissuade people from arming themselves at all, Whelden said, and then “you’ve effectively outlawed guns.”