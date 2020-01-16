Chief Judge Joi Jeter Taylor heard the case at 1:40 p.m. in Richmond Circuit Court and promised to issue a ruling later Thursday afternoon.

Arguing for the Virginia Citizens Defense League, the rally’s primary organizer, as well as Gun Owners of America, lawyer David Browne told the judge that Northam’s order violates state law and infringes on protesters’ rights to arms, assembly and speech.

“The executive order is nothing more than an unconstitutional restraint on rallygoers,” Browne said.

Northam (D) on Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday’s rally and placed a temporary ban on weapons of any kind in the square around the Capitol. Democrats who control the General Assembly had already imposed a permanent ban on carrying guns inside the Capitol and a legislative office building; the court case did not challenge that ban.

Northam said he acted because of “credible threats” that militias and extremist groups are traveling to Richmond to engage in violent protest.

Earlier Thursday, the FBI arrested three alleged members of a white supremacist group on gun charges, in part out of of concern over the potential for violence at Monday’s rally in Richmond. The three were to appear in court in Maryland.

Led by Northam, Democrats who gained majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly in last fall’s elections have pledged to enact a package of gun control measures.

The Senate passed three gun-control bills on Thursday, sending them to the House for its consideration. They would require background checks on all firearms sales, cap handgun purchases at one per month, and let local governments ban weapons from government buildings, parks and certain permitted events.

Two Republicans, Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Emmett Hanger (Augusta), joined Democrats to support the background check bill. The others passed in party-line votes, 21-19.

A proposed ban on assault weapons has stalled. A “red flag” law allowing authorities to temporarily seize weapons from someone deemed a threat has moved out of committee, but has not yet been considered in the full Senate.

After 26 years of Republican control had effectively blocked all gun control measures, the prospect of Democratic action has stirred anger among gun advocates in Virginia and beyond.

In recent weeks, militias and extremist groups around the country have urged thousands of people to descend on Richmond on Monday to protest. Law enforcement officials say they’ve been monitoring threatening language on websites and social media, including promises of violent insurrection and civil war.

Browne, the lawyer for VCDL, told the judge Thursday that he did not dispute the governor’s decision to declare a state of emergency.

“We understand why he did that in order to have addtional resources to manage an event that’s expected to be very large,” Browne said.

Organizers are trying to get more than 50,000 people to attend, and law enforcement authorities are taking that prospect seriously.

But Browne cited a law passed by the General Assembly in 2012 that prohibits the governor from using an emergency declaration “to in any way limit or prohibit the rights of people to keep and bear arms.”

The only exception is in places being used as an emergency shelter. While Northam’s executive order refers to Capitol Square as a place of shelter, Browne said that was not a credible designation.

Browne also argued that federal law has recognized carrying a gun as “symbolic speech” in certain circumstances.

He insisted that VCDL intends the rally to be peaceful, but acknowledged that “I don’t think anybody can predict what is going to happen at an event that is several days away.”

Like Northam, Browne invoked the specter of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, in which armed militias clashed with counter-protesters and one young woman was killed when a white supremacist ran his car into a crowd of people.

But Browne said Northam’s actions “ironically would increase the chances of another Charlottesville-type event,” by forcing armed attendees to remain in the streets around Capitol Square, where they would be more likely to clash with opponents.

Virginia Solicitor General Toby Heytens argued for the state that there is evidence “a substantial number of those demonstrators expected to come from outside the commonwealth may be armed...and have an intent of violence.”

He said Northam’s “targeted, limited” ban does not infringe constitutional rights; that protesters will be free to speak and hold signs; and that public safety is a paramount concern.

Heytens said the 2012 law passed by the General Assembly prohibits violating the constitution, but that the governor’s action doesn’t do that. Northam, he said, “believes this is necessary for public safety.”

Taylor promised to rule quickly so that either side would have a chance to appeal.