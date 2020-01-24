It was the latest example of Virginia Democrats being personally targeted for their support of gun control. Pro-gun activists have also mocked the Jewish faith of Filler-Corn and Senate majority leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax).

AD

In addition, several lawmakers reported receiving threats ahead of Monday’s rally, which was organized by the VCDL and drew tens of thousands to Richmond, including members of militias and some extremist groups that threatened violence in online postings.

AD

VCDL president, Philip Van Cleave had echoed the urgent tone of his supporters, but warned attendees to stay peaceful at the event. Amid a massive police presence, authorities reported one arrest, of a person who refused police instructions to remove a bandana that was shielding her face.

Van Cleave could not immediately be reached Friday morning for comment on the Instagram post, which had received more than 1,600 likes and several comments critical of Filler-Corn.

AD

The item refers to an incident from 1996 when Filler-Corn was in the parking lot of Springfield Mall in Fairfax County. She had just put her six-month-old daughter into a stroller, and was getting her 2 1/2-year-old son out of his car seat, when a man came up behind her and demanded her purse and keys.

She managed to pull her son out of the back of the car just as the man got in and drove away, narrowly missing her daughter in the stroller. The incident began a series of car-jackings in the area, and Filler-Corn was interviewed by news outlets, without her name being used.

AD

Since being elected to the legislature a decade ago, she has mentioned the incident a handful of times in speeches on the House floor.

AD

Filler-Corn said Friday that she was offended by the VCDL item.

“It’s disturbing. I’m just shocked that this is okay in this day and age,” she said in a brief interview. “They’re literally dealing with my children, and that’s not appropriate.”

As she spoke, a House committee was considering several gun control bills supported by the legislature’s new Democratic majority and Gov. Ralph Northam (D), including measures to limit handgun purchase to one per month and instituting universal background checks.

Democrats who won control of the General Assembly in November’s elections have vowed to pass the measures.