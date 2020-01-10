The legislature is expected to pass far-reaching gun restrictions before the 60-day session that began Wednesday wraps up.

“Our objective here is keeping everyone safe,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) told reporters. “This was our goal, to ensure there were not weapons throughout these buildings...It’s being done in countless states throughout the United States.”

The policy, which takes effect at midnight Friday, pointedly applies not just to visitors, who until now have been allowed to bring weapons into the building if they have a concealed carry permit. The ban also applies to senators and delegates — even those who are law-enforcement officers.

But as a practical matter, Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike said, the policy would not be enforced against lawmakers. Requiring them to pass through metal detectors would likely slow them down as they travel between the Capitol and the adjacent Pocahontas Building, which the ban also covers. And legislators enjoy immunity from prosecution during the session, he said, under a law intended to ensure that their performance of the people’s business is not impeded.

One gun-toting legislator indicated she will not quit carrying in the Capitol, regardless of the policy change.

