The high-profile endorsements also come as the race for Virginia’s second-highest office has begun to heat up, with six Democrats vying to succeed Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) in the party’s June 8 primary elections. Republicans will hold a nominating convention for their six candidates on May 8.

After Del. Elizabeth Guzman (Prince William) dropped out of the race earlier this month, Ayala (Prince William) is the only Democratic candidate who has a chance to make history on two fronts: She would be the first female lieutenant governor in Virginia and the first person of Latin American heritage to hold a statewide office. (Ayala identifies as Afro-Latina, Lebanese and Irish).

At a news conference in Richmond, Northam and the other leaders celebrated that potential history. But they were quick to say that Ayala — a cybersecurity specialist who served as a chief deputy whip in the House and chose not to seek reelection to her seat to focus on the lieutenant governor’s race — is qualified to fulfill the duties of the office.

Under Virginia’s constitution, the lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate, serving as the tiebreaking vote in that chamber, and sits on several advisory boards. That person is also next in line to lead the state if the governor resigns, dies or is otherwise incapacitated.

“I’m not endorsing her because she is a woman of color, for diversity,” Northam said. “I’m endorsing Hala Ayala because she is a proven leader who happens to be a woman.”

Political analysts say the public support nonetheless make strategic sense after Northam and the two House leaders backed former governor Terry McAuliffe in the governor’s race instead of one of the two Black women — former delegate Jennifer Caroll Foy (Prince William) and Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond) — who are also seeking the party’s nomination for that seat.

With McAuliffe and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) — who are White — both leading in early polling in their primary election contests, having a woman of color on the November statewide ticket becomes more important for a party vested in issues related to gender and diversity, said Bob Holsworth, a longtime analyst of Virginia politics.

While the other Democrats in the lieutenant governor’s race also represent the party’s diversity, Ayala reflects the important role that women of color have had in recent Democratic victories, Holsworth said.

Before she won her first election in 2017, beating a longtime Republican incumbent, Ayala was a community activist in Prince William who helped revive the local Democratic Party committee and organized area residents to attend the 2016 Women’s March in the District.

“Women of color, in particular, have not only been an active voting base, they’ve done a lot of organizational work in some of the counties that have shifted from red to purple and from red to blue,” he said.

At the Monday news conference, Ayala highlighted her personal story, which includes losing a father to gun violence and supporting a son as a single mother without health insurance.

“So many families are struggling right now in the wake of covid,” she said, about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact in Virginia. “We need new leadership to bring Virginians together.”

Most of Ayala’s opponents downplayed the importance of the endorsements in a crowded race where, according to a recent poll, 64 percent of Democratic voters are undecided.

Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke) — who has raised $1.3 million for his bid, the most of the Democratic lieutenant governor contenders, and who would be the state’s first Muslim in the position — cited the more than 100 endorsements he’s received, including from former congressman Rick Boucher.

Del. Mark Levine (Alexandria), who is openly gay, embraced being outside the party’s establishment. “I’ve spent a lifetime championing folks who are far from the centers of power,” he said in a statement.

Andria McClellan, a Norfolk city council member endorsed by Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), touted her reliance on donors who live in Virginia. “As the only candidate in this race from Hampton Roads … I provide a much needed perspective to Richmond,” she said in a statement.

Xavier Warren, an Arlington County business owner who is Black, said he’s not interested in Ayala’s endorsements. “Xavier is working hard to talk to everyday people in the Commonwealth,” his campaign said in a statement.

Sean Perryman, the former head of the NAACP’s Fairfax County chapter, did not hold back his criticism. He called the orchestrated show of support from the party’s top leaders an effort to prematurely crown Ayala, in the style of the mid-20th century Democratic machine politics of former senator and governor Harry F. Byrd.

