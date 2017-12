James City County Administrator Bryan Hill has been hired as county executive for Fairfax County, whose population is more than 10 times that of James City County. (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

Property values had dropped in tiny James City County, Va., and businesses were leaving, creating a fiscal crisis that forced officials to borrow money and tap into budget reserves.

Bryan J. Hill, the new county administrator, proposed a controversial recovery plan that included a 7-cent increase in the property tax rate — the first tax hike in 20 years.

The move caused an uproar but also helped James City, estimated population 73,000, find stable economic ground. Three years later it drew the attention of elected officials 150 miles north in Fairfax County, who hired Hill to replace longtime County Executive Edward L. Long Jr. and to lead Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction.

Fairfax officials see Hill as a change agent who can trigger fiscal rebirth. But when he arrives next month, the earnest, 50-year-old bureaucrat will find that his role comes with multiple restraints in a county of 1.1 million residents that prides itself on careful, calibrated governance. Hill, who will be paid $250,000, is being hailed as a welcome burst of innovation while being warned to keep his ambitions in check.

“We may have to rein him in a bit,” said Supervisor Penelope A. Gross (D-Mason), just after calling Hill “an innovative thinker.” “We’re not broken. There may be a bit of friction at the very beginning.”

Fairfax has for the past decade struggled to keep up with a rising demand for services in a tepid economy bruised by the dual impact of the 2008 recession and several billion dollars in cuts to federal spending.

Both the elderly and the school-age populations are growing, and what were once small pockets of poverty continue to expand between some of the nation’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

With many residents also struggling to keep up with the region’s high cost of living, the Board of Supervisors has been reluctant to raise property taxes — resulting in years of program cuts and limited proposals for new money, such as a meals tax that voters soundly rejected in 2016.

Hill was reluctant to share his game plan for Fairfax before discussing it fully with the board. But he said he wants to focus on ways to lure new industries to Fairfax — and isn’t ruling out the idea of a tax increase to boost funding for schools, even if it means a backlash.

“I would never say never,” Hill said. “Premier schools are key. If you have a failing school system, it looks like you have a failing economy.”



James City County Administrator Bryan Hill is given a farewell hug by Linda Hodges on Friday after a monthly “Coffee with the Administrator.” (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

Born in London to West Indian parents, Hill — a naturalized U.S. citizen — grew up mostly in the New Jersey suburbs outside New York City. He majored in public administration at Alfred University in Upstate New York, where he played point guard on the junior varsity basketball team, and earned a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Southern California.

Hill became director of finance for the information technology office at the University of Maryland. In 2008, he began working as a deputy county administrator in Beaufort County, S.C. Six years later, he was hired by James City County.

Hill had an immediate impact, said Kevin Onizuk (R), who at the time was chair of the county board of supervisors. He stopped board members from micromanaging day-to-day operations, which helped ease political tensions. During the tense community meetings that followed the proposal to raise property taxes, Hill stood his ground, confidently answering every question.

The tax hike generated an extra $7.8 million annually, some of which went to infrastructure improvements that Hill said helped draw new businesses. Soon, the county received a Triple-A bond rating from Moody’s Investors Service, which allowed it to save tens of thousands of dollars on its debt service.

“Bryan has had a tremendously positive impact,” Onizuk said. “In my mind, he’s a financial genius.”

Sharon Bulova, the Democratic chair of Fairfax’s Board of Supervisors, said such praise helped convince the board to overlook concerns that Hill was coming from a jurisdiction whose population is about one-fifteenth of Fairfax’s.

The board reviewed 120 applications before settling on six finalists, among them Hill and a deputy county executive in Fairfax, officials said.

“He had a lot of good insights into some of our questions,” Bulova said of Hill. “His personality is infectious. He’s enthusiastic, and he’s a positive individual, and he seems like someone we can work with well.”



James City County Administrator Bryan Hill, at right, greets employees and their families as they stand in line for lunch Friday at the county water department's Christmas party. (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

James City County Administrator Bryan Hill listens to comments Friday morning during a monthly meeting at the county offices. (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

But Bulova cautioned that Hill has a challenging road ahead at the helm of a county government with 12,000 employees and an annual budget of $4.1 billion that relies heavily on residential property taxes.

With office vacancies in the county hovering near 16 percent, the county has been unable to find new sources of revenue — leading to cuts in libraries, services for the poor and other programs.

Frustration inside the school system over program cuts there, plus an ongoing exodus of experienced teachers, has made for tense budget negotiations with the county. School advocates regularly accuse county leaders of not caring enough about children, while older residents complain that they’re being priced out of the county by rising property values that have led to higher mortgage payments.

Hill will have to navigate those waters.

“This is not an easy time,” Bulova said. “The county executive will have to be involved and engaged in a host of different issues.”

Hill will move to Fairfax on his own at first; his wife Kenita and two younger sons, ages 16 and 17, will remain in Williamsburg — just outside James City — until the boys finish high school. An older son, 21, is in college.

During his first year, he said, he plans to mostly follow the board’s lead. “My thing is not to break it,” he said. “It’s just to keep steering it. And if we need to tweak it, we tweak it.”

At the same time, Hill said he won’t hesitate to be blunt with his bosses if he thinks they’re doing something wrong.

“I’ll be asking questions some people probably won’t be used to,” he said.

Tim Thompson, president of the Fairfax County Federation of Citizens Associations, said Hill should turn to the county’s vast network of homeowners’ associations for ideas on how to improve government efficiency.

“He has to start by talking to people throughout the county,” Thompson said, adding that Hill will be facing intense scrutiny from community groups. “Everybody has to have a seat at the table. I hope he understands that.”