Amazon will receive staggered payouts for occupying an increasing amount of office space near National Airport, and get at least two days’ notice when someone requests information it provides to Arlington County, under an incentives agreement the County Board will vote on March 16.

The $23 million agreement, which was provided to The Washington Post in advance of its public release later today, spells out for the first time how many square feet the online retail giant must fill each year in order to get money from the county’s hotel tax.

The 20-page contract does not include any “asks” of the company, such as that Amazon use construction contractors who pay a living wage (known as a project labor agreement) or that it contribute to the county’s affordable housing trust fund.

At least two County Board members have said they want to pressure Amazon to adopt a project labor agreement, and some advocates had hoped that such a request would be part of the initial legal agreement.

A request for contributions to an affordable housing trust fund would more typically be made when a company comes to the county with specific development or building plans.

(Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The Arlington board has made clear it expects Amazon to build strong relations with the community. Amazon officials say they have met with 50 local nonprofit groups, as well as numerous business organizations and government officials, as part of their initial efforts to introduce the company in Northern Virginia.

But community activists and advocates for the poor who have voiced concerns about Amazon’s arrival are pressing for the board to hold hearings, with Amazon officials in attendance, where members of the public can speak and ask questions.

The county’s incentives agreement mostly describes when Amazon would get money from the county — payments that would come from an expected increase in hotel taxes.

Arlington officials say Amazon’s arrival will boost the number of visitors staying in hotels, motels and other lodgings. Starting in June 2019, 15 percent of any increase in its “transient occupancy tax” would go to Amazon, if the company meets specific targets for how much office space the new headquarters facility occupies.

The agreement says Amazon needs to occupy 64,000 square feet of office space by July 31, 2020, in order to qualify for the 15 percent payment. The required amount of space increases to 252,800 square feet by July 31, 2021, and to 5.576 million by July 31, 2034, the last year of incentive payments.

As part of the agreement, the famously private Amazon — which required strict confidentiality from local and state governments as they sought a chance to land the company’s second headquarters — must acknowledge that much of the information it provides to the county and state is subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act statute.

The information that could be made public includes square footage reports, the number of employees the company hires in Arlington, incentives paid and composite tax and revenue data.

The agreement gives Amazon two days after a public records request “to take such steps as it deems appropriate with regard to the required disclosure of records and (b) disclose only such records as are subject to mandatory disclosure under VaFOIA or other applicable law or regulation.”

Virginia’s FOIA law includes more than 100 exceptions and is not considered one of the stronger ones in the country.

