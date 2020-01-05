That will mean passage of a host of statewide measures favored by Northern Virginia but previously blocked by conservative downstate interests. These will include new gun control laws, passage of the U.S. Equal Rights Amendment and repeal of the requirement that women seeking an abortion first have an ultrasound.

“It’s just been a while since Northern Virginia values have been reflected in policies out of Richmond,” said Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), who is vice chairman of the chamber’s Democratic caucus.

The new majority also will bring bread-and-butter benefits for Northern Virginia, such as more funding for roads and transit, possibly financed in part by a gasoline tax hike. There will be more money as well for affordable housing, although not nearly enough to meet the need in our region.

The Democrats are expected to approve in-state tuition and driving privileges for undocumented immigrants. Northern Virginia’s large immigrant population would welcome that measure, but the GOP is likely to strongly oppose it.

In Maryland, where school funding will dominate the legislative agenda, the region’s Democratic legislators will be wrestling with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and, to some extent, other parts of the state.

The Maryland suburbs hope to get more funding by approving the plan put forward by the Kirwan Commission, which would increase spending on K-12 schools by $4 billion a year by 2030.

But the local jurisdictions are also concerned about how much they’ll have to pay for it. Montgomery County is particularly wary, as its affluent residents risk being asked to cover more than their share to support lower-income jurisdictions such as Baltimore City.

Even in Prince George’s, which stands to benefit overall from Kirwan, leaders are worried about how the tax-averse county will raise the revenue to cover the portion of school funding that the state doesn’t pick up.

“For the county and for Baltimore City, who would be the big winners in Kirwan . . . the big issue is how do you pay for it,” said David C. Harrington, a former state senator who now is president of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce. “If the formula can be weighted more to the state than the county, there’s nobody [in Prince George’s] who’s going to be against that.”

Local legislators also will try to wrest more control from Hogan over transportation, such as over his ambitious plan to add express toll lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270, and to rebuild the American Legion Bridge.

Here’s more detail on our region’s priorities for the two legislative sessions:

Virginia

High on the list for Northern Virginia is restoring tens of millions of dollars for roads and transit that was taken from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority in 2018 to help pay for Virginia's share of the historic Metro dedicated funding agreement.

The authority estimates that it lost about $102 million a year in the Metro deal, of which it is already scheduled to get back $20 million. It is pleased that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has proposed to give back another $45 million.

“Priority number one for us is restoration of the funds that were diverted for Metro,” NVTA Executive Director Monica Backmon said.

The additional money, which legislators say is very likely to be approved, will mean NVTA can keep moving ahead with several high-priority transportation projects. One is widening the Richmond Highway (Route 1) in Fairfax County and adding bus-rapid transit there. Another is widening Route 28 in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, and improving interchanges there. A third is building the Duke Street Transitway, a bus-rapid transit project for the City of Alexandria.

Area legislators said the high numbers of immigrants in Northern Virginia made it imperative for them to extend tuition and driving benefits to individuals who are undocumented, even though they expected to draw criticism over the hot-button issue.

“This is a constituent service for my undocumented constituents,” Del. Danica A. Roem (D-Prince William) said. “I don’t care about getting attacked for it.”

Northern Virginia’s newfound clout in Richmond is evident in its dominance of legislative leadership positions. Fairfax legislators will hold the top posts in both chambers, as Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D) will be House speaker and Sen. Richard L. Saslaw will be Senate majority leader. Northern Virginians also are heavily represented in committee chairmanships.

Maryland

The situation is different in Annapolis, where Baltimore-area legislators will hold the two top positions in the General Assembly. They are House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), who assumed the office in May, and incoming Senate president Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).

Baltimore’s dominance has spurred speculation that the Washington suburbs might suffer as a result. But local legislators say Jones and Ferguson are well aware of the importance to the state Democratic Party of Montgomery and Prince George’s, the state’s two most populous counties.

There appears to be strong support both within the legislature and with Hogan for a big increase in state funding for school construction, to be financed by bonds backed by casino revenue. Montgomery alone is expected to get an additional $70 million a year for 10 years, more than doubling the $60 million it has been receiving.

But the consensus breaks down over the much larger sums required by the Kirwan panel’s plan to increase teacher salaries and pay for new K-12 programs.

Both the Montgomery County Council and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) have expressed concern about being stuck with too much of the cost.

On the transportation front, area legislators may try to change the law regulating public-private partnerships as a way to influence Hogan’s plan to use such agreements to widen area highways. And Montgomery is hoping to persuade the state to revive plans to build the Corridor Cities Transitway project linking Gaithersburg and Clarksburg.

