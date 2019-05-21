Tim Chapman, a Democrat running for chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, has acknowledged being the source of a memo accusing rival Jeff McKay, a Democrat who represents the Lee district, of wrongdoing. (Tim Chapman, Evan Cantwell)

Tim Chapman, a Democratic candidate for chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, was behind an anonymously circulated memo that accused his chief rival of benefiting from a quid pro quo relationship with developers while buying his home.

The memo about Supervisor Jeff C. McKay (D-Lee) “came from us,” Chapman, a developer who is one of four candidates in the June 11 Democratic primary, was quoted as saying in an article posted Monday by the WTOP news radio station.

“That was part of our public records research,” Chapman told WTOP. “There’s no secret about it. I mean, these are very troubling allegations.”

Chapman, 51, had previously declined to say whether his campaign was the source of the document, which suggests that McKay engineered the 2016 rezoning of a portion of the Kingstowne Towne Center as part of a deal on his home purchase nearly a year later.

McKay hired his own lawyer to investigate the allegations, which he called a “borderline libelous” attempt to smear his character.

The attorney, Grayson P. Hanes, told The Washington Post last week that he agreed to investigate on the condition that he would be allowed to draw his own conclusions from land records and interviews. What he found, he said, were loosely connected facts assembled to make it appear that McKay did something wrong.



The Democrats running for chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, clockwise from top left: Tim Chapman, Alicia Plerhoples, Jeff C. McKay and Ryan McElveen. (Tim Chapman, Marion Meakem Photography, Evan Cantwel, Abby Sun)

His report to McKay called the allegations “completely baseless.”

Neither Chapman nor McKay immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday morning.

McKay told WTOP that the memo’s hints at wrongdoing are “an unfortunate distraction in a campaign that is vital to the future of the county.”

The chairman’s post is one of several open seats on the Fairfax County board this November. The Democratic nominee to succeed longtime chairman Sharon Bulova (D) will face Republican Joseph Galdo.

“I think this is the type of vicious political attacks that people have had enough of,” McKay told WTOP, predicting that the memo “will backfire” on Chapman.

