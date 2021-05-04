Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk), who is nearly three decades younger than Herring, argues he would be a stronger voice for the rising, more diverse Democratic coalition and more proactive on the issues they care about most, such as combating excessive force and racial profiling by police.
He also offers voters a chance to make history: Jones, 32, would be the state’s first African American attorney general if elected.
Political experts said the primary race, which will be decided on June 8, will be an important measure of the blue wave rolling across Virginia after decades of Republican domination. Will voters opt for a familiar liberal or choose to take a risk on a less-tested candidate who may push even further to the left? Herring and Jones meet for their first debate on Wednesday night.
“The big question in Virginia Democratic politics right now is: Do they feel luckier than they have in the past? For decades, they’ve been really reluctant to move in a really liberal direction with their nominees out of fear they would lose the general election,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for attorney general, which will be decided at a Saturday convention. Each of the candidates is hoping to end the party’s nearly decade-long drought in statewide office by pushing messages of defending gun rights, enacting new voting restrictions, standing with police and making Virginia safer than Herring has.
In the Democratic primary, Jones has benefited from the endorsement of Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and solid fundraising, but the latest poll still shows an uphill battle for him against the incumbent.
The poll released by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University on April 21 gave Herring a lead of 42 percent to 18 percent over Jones, with 34 percent of voters undecided. Jones had gained ground since the previous tally. The poll did not look at the Republican side of the race.
Herring had initially announced a run for governor this election cycle but abandoned his bid in September before former governor Terry McAuliffe announced his own campaign for the state’s highest office. McAuliffe is widely viewed as a favorite in that race.
Herring was also tripped up by scandal. In 2019, he acknowledged he had darkened his face to look like rapper at a college party in 1980, an admission made just days after he called on Northam to resign for his own blackface scandal. Herring quickly apologized for the incident.
Over more than seven years, Herring, 59, of Loudoun County, has built a record as one of the most liberal attorneys general in Virginia’s history. He previously served in the state Senate and on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Herring quickly grabbed headlines upon taking office in 2014, when he announced he would not defend a Virginia constitutional amendment that banned same-sex marriage in federal court. The law was later ruled unconstitutional.
Herring was also a persistent thorn in the side of the Trump administration. His office penned a lawsuit by states challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from a number of majority-Muslim countries and won the first preliminary injunction against the policy. He stepped in to fight for the Affordable Care Act in federal court, twice defending it all the way to the Supreme Court after it was targeted by Trump and Republican states.
Herring also ruled that “dreamers,” who were brought to the country illegally as children, could receive in-state tuition in Virginia and rolled back rulings by his Republican predecessor, Ken Cuccinelli II, that imposed tough new regulations on abortion clinics.
Herring has pushed for many of the overhauls that have brought a sea change to the state’s criminal justice policies in the past couple of years. That includes expanding opportunities for expungement of some criminal cases and legalizing the possession of marijuana, which takes effect in July.
“I’ve broken barrier after barrier taking on issues that people thought Virginia wasn’t ready for or might have been too progressive,” Herring said. “The attorney general should be the people’s lawyer.”
Despite agreeing with Herring on many issues, Jones has targeted the attorney general on one of the biggest concerns locally and nationally at the moment: the ongoing reckoning over the policing of minority communities.
Jones has been particularly critical of Herring’s response to two high-profile police encounters with Black men in Virginia that have grabbed headlines in recent months, saying Herring has been reactive to public sentiment not proactive.
After the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch by Virginia Beach police in March, Jones and a group of other lawmakers called on Herring to use his office’s civil rights division to investigate the killing. Herring said that his office doesn’t have the legal authority to do so but said that he supported an independent probe by the Virginia State Police, which ultimately took over the investigation.
Jones also immediately called for the civil rights office to investigate the stop of Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario by Windsor police, which generated a firestorm after video of the incident emerged in April.
A couple of days later, Herring announced his office was launching a civil rights probe of the Windsor police. Herring and Virginia’s NAACP are also exploring ways to overhaul the investigation of police shootings in the state.
Jones said his top priority as attorney general would be to work on legislation to bolster the power of the civil rights office to investigate police shootings and other matters. Jones also wants to create a unit to stop voter disenfranchisement and establish satellite attorney general’s offices across the state to stay abreast of local issues.
Jones was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017 and sponsored a bill to create an “Ashanti Alert” for missing adults that became a model for federal legislation. A descendant of enslaved people, Jones has highlighted his family history during the campaign. His grandfather was the first Black member of the Norfolk School Board, and his parents are judges.
“This commonwealth has rapidly diversified. We have certainly changed our outlook and mind-set on what policies we’d like,” Jones said. “I think this is our moment to embrace a new generation of leaders who reflect that diversity and dynamism of that Virginia of the future.”
The four Republican candidates hoping to unseat Herring come from a range of backgrounds but have been unified in their message that Herring’s left-wing agenda is out of step with the views of most Virginians and has politicized the office.
“He’s been a puppet for the party,” said Leslie Haley, a Chesterfield County supervisor and Republican candidate. “We in Virginia don’t know what it’s like to have an attorney general for the citizens of the commonwealth.”
Haley, who is an attorney and small-business owner, touts herself as the only Republican with significant executive experience. She said she would serve as a check on overreach by the governor and legislature, and put a focus on consumer-related issues such as mortgage and senior fraud, while supporting the police and gun rights.
Jason Miyares, a former state prosecutor and state delegate from Virginia Beach, is pushing a traditional law-and-order message, saying in a campaign video that the one job of the state government is “to keep people safe.” He said he would bolster police and seek stricter sentences for criminals — something he said Herring has not done.
Miyares and other two candidates for the GOP nomination did not make themselves available for interviews despite multiple requests over several weeks.
Chuck Smith, a former Navy judge advocate general and former chair of the Virginia Beach Republican Party, would focus on protecting gun rights and restricting abortion if he is nominated.
“It’s time we get back to God, back to family, back to the Constitution,” Smith said in a campaign video.
Jack White, an ordained minister, Army veteran and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., said he would focus on opening schools shuttered by the pandemic, removing regulations that impede business and protecting religious freedoms.