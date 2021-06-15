Herring touted his work over two terms defending same-sex marriage, freezing former president Donald Trump’s travel ban and supporting stricter rules on gun purchases, before pointedly laying out the stakes if his opponent, Republican Del. Jason S. Miyares, wins in November.
“In this race, there is a clear and stark contrast that voters will have between my proven record of protecting Virginians and expanding rights and conservative activist Jason Miyares, who would abuse the office to roll back all of those gains,” Herring said.
In his opening statement, Miyares described the job of attorney general as the state’s “top cop,” something he had prepared for — unlike Herring — by working as a state prosecutor in Virginia Beach.
He said victims of crime want justice and they are desperate not to be forgotten, before taking a shot at Herring by pointing out Virginia’s homicide rate had reached its highest level in over two decades.
“Unfortunately, Mark Herring has forgotten our victims,” Miyares said. “Why? Because he is pushing a criminal first, victim last mind-set that has made Virginians less safe and less secure.”
The candidates returned to these themes over and over during the hour-long debate, which was sponsored by the Virginia State Bar and took place virtually.
Herring is fresh from besting Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones in the Democratic primary earlier this month, while Miyares came out on top of a more expansive Republican field during an unusual “unassembled” convention in May.
During the debate, Herring and Miyares differed sharply over how to handle mass shootings and gun violence. Miyares said the solution was tough sentences for violent offenders, while Herring said the solution was stiffer gun regulations, such as the expanded background checks and red flag laws he has backed.
On new voting restrictions being enacted in some states, Herring said he supports removing barriers for voters to cast their ballots, while Miyares said we need to “restore integrity” to the election system by requiring voters to show identification at the polls.
On policing reform, Herring said he supported de-escalation and anti-bias training for police officers and the passage of the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would weaken qualified immunity, strengthen oversight of departments and enhance penalties for police misconduct.
Miyares said he supports “common sense” police reform and pointed out he voted against his party to raise the threshold for grand larceny in Virginia and to ban certain chokeholds, but said an anti-police agenda has taken root that is pushing good officers out of departments.
Herring, 59, would be among the longest-serving attorneys general in the history of the state if he wins in November and serves another term. Miyares, 45, who is the son of a Cuban immigrant, would be the state’s first Latino to serve as the state’s top attorney if he is elected.