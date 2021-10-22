“As long as I am attorney general, I will do everything in my power to fight back against this alarming wave of abortion restrictions,” Herring said in a statement at the time.
The moves were vintage Herring, who over his two terms as Virginia’s top lawyer has called himself the “people’s attorney,” willing to take on political battles with conservatives and powerful interests on a range of high-profile issues from same-sex marriage to gun control in Virginia and beyond.
In the process, Herring has carved out a national reputation and likes to say he has transformed the attorney general’s office into a “progressive powerhouse.” That stalwart liberal stance has thrilled Democrats and led Republicans to accuse him of politicizing the office.
A win in November against Republican challenger Del. Jason Miyares would make Herring one of Virginia’s longest serving attorneys general and likely cement his reputation as one of its most left leaning. It could also be a launchpad for a run at an office he’s eyed before — governor.
Herring frames the upcoming election as a high-stakes contest, one that will determine whether the progress he says he’s made on bringing justice, equality and opportunity to all Virginians continues or is rolled back by an opponent he casts as a GOP throwback in a state trending bluer.
“When … you look ahead at the next four years some of the most important issues of our day are being fought out in court: gun violence prevention, voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, health care,” Herring said in an interview. “On all of those issues, my opponent is wildly out of step with where Virginians are. There could not be a clearer contrast between the two of us.”
While Miyares molds his appeal to voters around a personal story of his mother’s flight from Cuba, Herring prefers to stick to the issues and hard numbers, rattling off highlights of the extensive record he’s built during nearly eight years in office.
He began almost immediately.
Herring thrust himself into the spotlight shortly after narrowly winning the attorney general’s office in 2014, when he refused to defend Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. Herring was attacked by Republicans for violating his oath, but later won vindication when a federal appeals court struck down the prohibition as discriminatory.
A few months later Herring again grabbed headlines, when he announced some immigrants brought here illegally as children could receive in-state college tuition. That infuriated Republicans because the move came after the state legislature declined to enact the idea.
Herring also scrapped a legal ruling by his Republican predecessor that would have shuttered most of the abortion clinics in the state by forcing them to comply with onerous building standards meant for hospitals.
In addition, Herring won the nation’s first preliminary injunction against the Trump Administration’s controversial ban on travelers from a handful of majority Muslim nations.
Herring made more waves in his second term taking on President Donald Trump. He repeatedly intervened to help save the Affordable Care Act when it faced legal challenges and sued the Trump Administration over efforts to reorganize the Postal Service and rollback rules governing greenhouse gas emissions.
Herring has also touted the work his office has done to eliminate the backlog of more than 3,000 untested rape kits in Virginia, establish the Office of Civil Rights to investigate patterns of discrimination, defend gun control measures in court and push for marijuana decriminalization.
Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan, a longtime Herring supporter, said Herring has amassed an impressive set of accomplishments and has been a good partner on fighting gun violence, as well as working on issues of mental health and prisoner reentry.
“Once you go through his record over the first four years you’ll see he wasn’t sheepish,” Morgan said. “A lot of politicians like to stick their fingers up to the wind before they get involved in something. That’s not Mark.”
Herring has also sought to highlight the differences between himself and Miyares on a number of current issues as well.
Herring criticized Miyares for not supporting the recent removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Miyares said he supported keeping the statue up, while also adding statues of prominent minority Virginians, such as Virginia’s first Black governor Lawrence Douglas Wilder.
Herring has also hit Miyares over his antiabortion stances and talked up his own defenses of Planned Parenthood and challenges to restrictive abortion laws around the country. Miyares said he favors restricting abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or when a mother’s life is threatened by a pregnancy.
Herring was born in Tennessee but spent the latter part of his childhood in Loudoun County, where he was raised by a single mother. Herring still lives there with his wife and has two adult children.
Herring first entered politics in 1999, when he won a spot on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. He then served three terms in the Virginia Senate, before squeaking by State Sen. Mark Obenshain to win his first term as Attorney General.
Herring had initially announced in 2018 he would be running for governor during this election cycle, but that was before he was tripped up by a blackface scandal and former governor Terry McAuliffe announced he would again seek the state’s top office.
In February 2019, Herring called for Gov. Ralph Northam’s resignation after it was revealed a photo of a man in blackface appeared on Northam’s yearbook page from medical school years earlier. But days later, Herring acknowledged he appeared with his face darkened at a college party when he was at the University of Virginia in 1980. He quickly apologized.
Herring dropped out of the governor’s race in September 2020, shortly before McAuliffe announced his entry. Few attorneys general have served a third term in Virginia’s recent history, but Herring said he still has more to accomplish.
Herring said gun control measures would be a top priority in a third term and he would work to enact new restrictions on assault rifles and strengthen background check laws. He said he would also make fighting hate crimes a priority.
“We need to make sure all Virginians feel safe regardless of their background, where they come from and what they look like, how they worship and whom they love,” Herring said.