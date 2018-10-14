Rep. Dave Brat (R) and Democrat Abigail Spanberger are competing to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. ((LEFT) Timothy C. Wright for the Washington Post, (RIGHT) Ryan M. Kelly for The Washington Post)

— Democrat Abigail Spanberger, in a tight race with Rep. Dave Brat (R), raised nearly $3.6 million over the past three months — a record quarter in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District and more than the $2.8 million Brat raised for his last two campaigns combined.

Spanberger announced her third-quarter fundraising total Sunday, ahead of a Monday night deadline. It is not clear how her haul compares with Brat’s; his campaign did not release his numbers early or respond to a request for comment.

Brat raised $1.5 million for his first race, which was in 2014, and $1.3 million for his 2016 reelection.

Spanberger, a former CIA operative and political newcomer, had slightly outraised Brat through the reporting period that ended June 30, pulling in just under $1.4 million to his $1.3 million.

Even if Brat’s fundraising has kept pace with Spanberger’s since then, the amount raised speaks to the competitiveness of a contest in a longtime GOP stronghold that’s in play in the era of President Trump. Independent political analysts rate the race a toss-up.

Outside money also has been flowing. Since Oct. 1, committees independent of the candidates have spent $2.2 million on TV and social media ads in the central Virginia district, a mix of Richmond-area suburbs and rural areas stretching from Culpeper to Nottoway County.

Brat won the seat four years ago after pulling off a shocking primary upset over Eric Cantor, then the House majority leader. Even Cantor, at the height of his power, never brought in a quarterly sum on par with Spanberger’s latest. Cantor’s biggest three-month haul was $1.2 million, in the first quarter of 2012.

Spanberger’s campaign said she has not accepted any corporate PAC funds. Since getting into the race, she has raised $1.2 million from 7th District voters and $2.1 from Virginia residents, the campaign said.

“From the beginning, our fundraising numbers always showed that we were building the foundation of our campaign right here, with voters in Central Virginia,” Spanberger said in statement. “As we’ve turned this race into a toss-up, I am proud that so many people across the Commonwealth and country have joined to support our efforts. Our whole team is grateful for every person who has put their time, energy, enthusiasm, or money behind this campaign.”

Brat won reelection two years ago by 15 points, with only token Democratic opposition. This time he faces a strong challenger in Spanberger, whose national security credentials could help her appeal to swing voters and moderate Republicans. Brat also faces head winds from Washington in a polarized district. Trump remains popular in its rural areas but has greatly energized Democrats in its suburbs, where Democrats flipped several GOP House of Delegates seats in elections last year.

Brat and Spanberger are scheduled to meet in their first and likely only debate from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. It is being sponsored by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce at Germanna Community College’s Culpeper campus and will be broadcast on Richmond’s CBS affiliate, WTVR.