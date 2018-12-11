RICHMOND — A top Republican in the House of Delegates said Tuesday that state Attorney General Mark Herring (D) should resign over his intention to run for governor in 2021.

“If he is a man of his word, Mark Herring’s resignation will be on Governor Northam’s desk by the end of the year,” House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said via email.

[State Attorney General Mark Herring to run for Virginia governor in 2021]

Herring confirmed last week to the Washington Post that he intends to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in three years, after Gov. Ralph Northam’s term ends. Voters elected Herring to a second four-year term as attorney general in 2017.

A spokesman for Herring dismissed Gilbert’s call to step down. “He will remain focused on being the best attorney general possible for the people of Virginia and he will not be resigning anytime soon,” Herring spokesman Michael Kelly said.

Gilbert pointed out that when Herring first ran for attorney general in 2013, he promised in media interviews that he would not use the office as a stepping-stone. Gilbert cited a story in the Virginian-Pilot reporting that “Herring has said he would resign as attorney general if he decided to run for governor.”

At the time, Republican Ken Cuccinelli faced criticism for not stepping down as attorney general while he was his party’s candidate for governor. Cuccinelli lost to Herring.

Herring’s spokesman pointed out that the Virginian-Pilot article ran just a month before the 2013 election. At that point, Cuccinelli had been “running full-time for several months” and not performing his duties as attorney general, Kelly said.

Comparing the two situations is “another typically partisan and predictable response from Delegate Gilbert,” Kelly said via email. Herring “still has a lot he’s working to get done for the people of Virginia, including passing the protections from hate crimes and white supremacist violence that Del. Gilbert’s caucus has blocked the last few years.”

Herring, 57, has drawn frequent GOP criticism for taking actions that Republicans see as openly partisan. Those include declaring same-sex marriage to be legal, filing a challenge to President Trump’s immigration ban and granting in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants.

“From day one, Mark Herring has used his office to put ideological political considerations above the law,” Gilbert said. “Now we will see if Mr. Herring intends to make good on even a small measure of his campaign promises.”

Herring surprised some in his own party with his announcement last week, coming as Northam has just finished his first year in office. The state constitution prohibits an incumbent governor from running for a second consecutive term.

Democrats, who have surged in Virginia elections in recent years, expect a crowded field for governor in 2021. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are among many young politicians seen as jockeying for a possible run.