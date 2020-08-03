The first of the month, which can be a fraught time for renters, is particularly troublesome this August. The $600-per-week federal unemployment supplement ended late last month, Virginia’s earlier ban on evictions has expired, and unemployment, both in the Commonwealth and elsewhere, remains high.

More than 6,000 eviction cases, known in Virginia as unlawful detainers, have already been filed in district courts around the state, and renters report increased pressure from landlords to find a way to pay the ever-accumulating overdue rent, advocates say.

“Governor, time has run out for thousands of vulnerable families already suffering the effects of the pandemic. This action is past due. You have tried every other avenue. There is no option left but to do this to ensure that renters get immediate protection,” said Rev. Dr. Keith Savage, a Manassas Baptist minister who is co-chair of Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement, or VOICE.

Another group, the New Virginia Majority, asked Northam to reinstate a moratorium on evictions and devote $1 billion to help families threatened with losing their homes because of layoffs or shortened hours. Others, such as the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, are collecting signatures from faith leaders to send Northam an appeal to stop the evictions.

And while renters are pleading for help, landlords say the pandemic is also harming their financial stability as well — and if they go under, many more people could lose their homes.

So far, Northam has resisted calls to issue a moratorium himself, although Attorney General Mark Herring said in an advisory opinion that he has the power to do so.

“Governor Northam is committed to protecting Virginians facing eviction, but an executive order in this specific case is legally difficult, and would likely raise legal complexities that would hinder the expediency needed to help Virginians,” his spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement.

Instead, Northam sent a letter to the Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons on July 24, asking the court to suspend evictions through Sept. 7. The court on Wednesday extended a judicial emergency, which allows criminal trials to be delayed, but made no provisions for a stay on eviction cases. A statewide ban on evictions was imposed in March, but the state Supreme Court allowed it to expire June 29.

“We are facing an [unprecedented] public health and economic crisis that will be made immeasurably worse if the rate of evictions increases at the level we expect,” Northam wrote to the judge.

The U.S. Census Bureau survey early in July found that a quarter of Americans either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or have little to no confidence that they can pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time. In Virginia, more than half a million tenants could be at risk of losing their homes, VOICE officials said.

Northam plans to discuss the situation with the General Assembly when legislators reconvene for a special session Aug. 18. He has invested $50 million of the federal Cares Act money the state received into a rent relief program, which he said has helped 1,880 households and processed payments to landlords for 467 renters so far, although advocates say that number is far too few.

He also asked the district courts, which handle eviction cases, to delay scheduling those cases; some, like Prince William County General District Court, agreed not to docket unlawful detainer hearings until September, if households can demonstrate a loss of income. But others have continued scheduling these cases.

In Arlington, where 200 cases originally were listed on Thursday’s monthly eviction docket, only 50 to 60 cases were called after several nonprofit affordable-housing providers agreed to delay evictions until the end of the year, said Andrew F. Schneider, executive director of Thrive, a local emergency assistance organization.

Eighty percent of the cases that were called had continuances granted or rents paid by the county and nonprofits, he said. The seven evictions that were ordered by the court predated the coronavirus pandemic, he said. That’s in a county with myriad financial resources for low-income residents, unlike many other places in the Commonwealth, he noted.

Despite those and other protections, renters who have lost jobs or have reduced working hours are finding it difficult to pay the rent.

An Arlington resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she is undocumented and fears deportation, has worked for 15 years at a restaurant on Lee Highway. A breast cancer survivor and mother of two, she was laid off after the restaurant closed due to the pandemic shutdown. She has recently begun working again, but now at only five hours per week.

“I feel really bad, I’m really worried,” she said through a translator in a phone interview. “I just have to wait and have patience. In reality, I’m afraid, but I know I am not the only one passing through this time.”

She sought help from Arlington County, where she said employees just two weeks ago told her they sent a check to cover April and May’s rent to her landlord. But the landlord said he has not received it, and now has filed an eviction action against her — a frightening prospect for an undocumented resident who worries that going to court could result in deportation.

Brooke Hammond Perez, Arlington’s economic independence division chief, said she was unfamiliar with the woman’s situation and would look into it, although she added it does take some time for county rental assistance checks to be processed and reach their destination, because they must be sent by postal mail.

And the county has been besieged with requests for help — in the eight months before the county declared an emergency due to the pandemic, her division received 821 requests for financial- and eviction-prevention assistance. Between March and May, that number was 2,378.

The county hired temporary workers to supplement the county workers, who are working from home, are trying to assist residents, some of whom don’t have Internet access and must rely on sending and receiving forms by mail.

“We’re doing our best to keep people housed,” Hammond Perez said.

Meanwhile, the crisis is also affecting landlords. While landlords who have federally-backed mortgages or funding are eligible for forbearance, that’s not true of others, said Patrick Alyger, executive director of the Northern Virginia Apartment Association, which represents owners of 50,000 rental units in the area. His members oppose an eviction moratorium, but are working with tenants as much as possible, he said.

