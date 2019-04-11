Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, long wrestling with whether to run for the White House, has finally hit upon a perfect meme — one that evokes the literal swamp creature he once battled for campaign cash.

“Of all the candidates running, how many have actually wrestled a 280 pound, 8-foot alligator for a political contribution?” the Democrat told a crowd of union leaders Wednesday. “I’m your man, folks. ... If I can wrestle an alligator, I can certainly wrestle Donald Trump!”

He followed up Thursday on Twitter with side-by-side photos. On the left: a svelte, 22-year-old McAuliffe perched atop the imposing reptile he fought on behalf of President Jimmy Carter’s 1980 re-election bid. On the right: President Trump, looking especially rotund in golf attire.

If I could wrestle an 8 ft, 280 lb 🐊, I certainly would have no problem with you know who. pic.twitter.com/WOxiJT4P5z — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) April 11, 2019

“If I could wrestle an 8 ft, 280 lb ...I certainly would have no problem with you know who,” McAuliffe wrote.

For the record, McAuliffe bested the gator, wrangling a $15,000 donation to Carter from Florida’s Seminole Indian tribe. But that wasn’t enough to help Carter, who lost the race.

McAuliffe, 62, has spent a lifetime in politics, most notably as a record-breaking and colorful fundraiser for two of his closest friends: Bill and Hillary Clinton. He referenced the alligator episode in the title of his 2007 autobiography, “What a Party!: My Life Among Democrats: Presidents, Candidates, Donors, Activists, Alligators and Other Wild Animals.”

McAuliffe morphed into a more serious creature as Virginia’s 72nd governor, a post he held from January 2013 to January 2017. (Virginia is the only state that bars governors from serving back-to-back terms.)

For those four years, as he followed in the footsteps of Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson, over-the-top stunts were out. Sure, McAuliffe was exuberant. His motto remained, “Sleep when you’re dead.” And yes, he installed a kegerator in the Executive Mansion. But the only animals around were the family dogs and mansion chickens. And he was not taunting Trump on Twitter.

He has been mulling a run for president since leaving the governorship — his first elective office — and a self-imposed March 31 deadline for a decision has come and gone.

In recent weeks, friends and confidants have said McAuliffe was waiting to see if former vice president Joe Biden (D) would run. Biden, a friend of 40 years, would likely occupy the same center-left, establishment lane – something that could deter McAuliffe. But as Biden has let his own decision-making process drag on, McAuliffe’s desire to run has only grown, said one confidant, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the former governor’s private deliberations.

“People feel he has the successful record to run on,” the confidant said. “Perhaps more important, people feel he has the personality to take on Trump.”

McAuliffe spokeswoman Crystal Carson did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, as McAuliffe tweet drew national attention.

“why are you fat shaming, terry,” one person asked on Twitter.

After MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired the clip of McAuliffe’s Wednesday remarks, host Mika Brzezinski said McAuliffe offered something that the rest of the 2020 herd was lacking.

“See, this is what we need,” she said. “That was fun.”

