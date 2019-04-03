Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) at a news conference Wednesday in Richmond said he did not sexually assault Vanessa Tyson or Meredith Watson, handed out results of polygraph tests he took and asked for prosecutors in Boston. Mass. and Durham, N.C. to investigate the women’s claims, saying they will prove he is innocent. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND - Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Wednesday said he has asked prosecutors in two states to investigate allegations by two women that he sexual assaulted them, saying that will prove his innocence.

Fairfax (D), made a lengthy statement before television cameras --- and handed out a report on two polygraph examinations that he said he voluntarily took and passed – as legislators from around the state gathered in Richmond for the day to wrap up business from this year’s legislative session.

“When all the facts and evidence are examined by unbiased law enforcement professionals, I am confident they will reach the conclusion...that I am telling the truth,” said Fairfax, a 40-year-old former federal prosecutor. “I did not assault Vanessa Tyson, I did not assault Meredith Watson.”

The day’s legislative session had not even gotten underway before multiple dramas played out in Capitol Square involving the accusations against Fairfax, as well as scandals enveloping the state’s other top Democrats: Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, both of whom admitted to wearing blackface as young men.

As some lawmakers were still arriving to the Capitol, House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) held a news conference to call attention to some of the outstanding mysteries surrounding Northam’s scandal, and to highlight reluctance by Democrats to hold investigative hearings with Fairfax’s accusers. A former prosecutor, Gilbert dismissed Fairfax’s polygraph results, noting that such evidence is not admissible in court.

“Ted Bundy passed a polygraph,” he said, referring to the convicted serial killer.

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, who in February called for Northam and Fairfax to step down, held their own news conference to say they were willing to work with the governor when he champions issues that they support. As an example, they noted the governor’s efforts to end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for non-payment of court fines.

The caucus chairman, Del. Lamont Bagby, ducked when asked for reaction to national TV appearances this week on “CBS This Morning” by Fairfax’s accusers, Tyson and Watson.

“That’s a good segue to the next press conference,” he said, referring to the one Fairfax was about to hold.

Fairfax rebutted the tearful television appearances by the two women and said he had consensual encounters with Watson in 2000 when they were undergraduates at Duke University and with Tyson in 2004 when they were in Boston to attend the Democratic National Convention.

“I do not believe that national television appearances or legislative hearings are the right vehicles to get at the truth,” he said. “Sensationalizing allegations does not make them true. Yet airing salacious allegation without evidence does enormous damage.”

Fairfax read a five-page statement in a conference room in his Capitol Square offices and left without taking questions.

Elsewhere, at least 1,000 March for Life demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol building by 11 a.m., chanting “Life, life, life!” while holding signs that read “Stop Abortion Now.”

Nearby, a smaller crowd waved signs demanding to “Keep abortion legal.”

Carol Driskill, 73, a March for Life attendee, said she hoped the turnout would convince Northam and lawmakersto steer away from pro-abortion laws.

“Our governor was on the radio explaining how to kill a baby,” said Driskill, referring to the controversy over a failed bill introduced by Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) that sought to limit restrictions on late-term abortions.

It was the backlash to that legislation that led to the Feb. 1 revelations of racist photos on Northam’s medical school yearbook page and his use of blackface as a young man. Then, when it appeared that the governor might resign and be replaced by Fairfax, the allegations of sexual assault against Fairfax became public. In short order, Herring admitted that he, too, wore blackface at 19 for a party during college.

Republicans have seized on the triple scandals to urge voters to back them instead of Democrats. This is an election year in Virginia, when all 140 seats in the legislature will be on the ballot. Republicans have a two-seat majority in each chamber and are trying to hold onto control.

As the anti-abortion rally got underway Wednesday, state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) urged the crowd to help ensure that Republicans maintain their razor-thin majorities.

“The General Assembly is at a crossroads,” Stanley said. “You can deliver the majorities that will make life permanent in the Commonwealth of Virginia. They need to hear from us that we will not stand for murder.”

At his news conference, Gilbert said he wanted details about the outcome of a private investigation that Northam said he would launch soon after a racist picture in his 1984 medical school yearbook page emerged. The photo shows one person in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan hood. Northam initially took responsibility for the photo, then said he was not in the picture but confessed to putting shoe polish on his face to imitate Michael Jackson in a dance contest.

A placard perched on an easel beside Gilbert asked a series of questions: “Has the private investigator he said he would hire completed their work yet? If he was not in the photo, does she know who was and how it go on his page yet? Have Democrats already forgiven and forgotten in advance of Northam’s future fundraising?”

Northam’s office said last week that it has no update on the private investigation.

“Everybody’s back to business ad back to normal -- or very close to it -- despite the fact that all these unanswered questions remain, not only with the governor and attorney general, but especially with the lieutenant governor,” Gilbert said. “I think even folks who are tired of this and numb to it still would like those questions resolved.”

