The massive figure stands 27 feet high -- 60,000 pounds of bronze and stone, beautiful and intimidating. But unlike the Confederate giants on Monument Avenue just two blocks away, this rider is African American, a modern, urban person - of ambiguous gender - wearing Nike shoes and spiky locks of hair.

And the bronze is covered in a patina of silky black.

Richmond is greeting the unveiling on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts as a major event, with thousands expected to attend and Mayor Levar Stoney (D), Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and other dignitaries making speeches. No city has a psyche more intertwined with the Civil War than the former capital of the Confederacy, and no state has more Confederate monuments than Virginia.

The art museum itself stands on property that was R.E. Lee Camp No. 1, a settlement for Confederate veterans. The old Confederate chapel still stands out back.

But things are changing. This year the busy thoroughfare in front of the museum was renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard in honor of the native Richmonder who won Wimbledon after being denied entry to the city’s white tennis courts. New monuments are up - to black businesswoman Maggie Walker on Broad Street, and to historic women and civil rights leaders on Capitol Square - and more are planned, including a memorial to enslaved workers.

The city’s American Civil War Museum transformed itself and reopened this year with a comprehensive look at the conflict from all perspectives - women, free blacks, enslaved people, North and South.

What all those efforts lacked, though, was a grand central statement. Stoney, Richmond’s young African American mayor, said the Wiley statue instantly puts it all into context.

“It shows the world that we’re more than just Confederate generals on Monument Avenue,” Stoney said in an interview. “That we have heroes in our current day and some of them are nameless... I’m proud of my city because of it.”

Stoney commissioned a group to study removing the city’s Confederate statues, but after months of contentious public hearings the group last year issued an inconclusive report. Maybe take some down - especially Jefferson Davis - put up new statues and create context that explains the city’s complicated past. “Rumors of War” outflanks that whole discussion, coming in from a new angle with a new idea.

“It takes a different vision to say, ‘leave them up.’ Let’s see how we can appropriate, reverberate, echo. It’s an eloquent call and response,” said Valerie Cassel Oliver, the museum’s Sidney and Frances Lewis curator of modern and contemporary art.

Wiley, famous for his official portrait of President Obama, came to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2016 when it hosted a traveling exhibition of his work. Several days after the show, the museum’s director was surprised to run into Wiley at the Richmond airport. Why was he still here?

The artist said he had seen Monument Avenue and couldn’t stop thinking about those big Confederate statues, so he had stayed to study them.

Two years later, in 2018, Wiley approached the museum’s leaders at a dinner event in New York. According to Cassel Oliver, he put his arms around the group and said: “I’m working on something and you’re going to love it and it belongs in Richmond Virginia.”

When he later sent images of a mockup of the statue, “we were ecstatic,” Cassel Oliver said.

The museum has not disclosed the cost of the acquisition, which was covered with private donations. But board member Bill Royall, who with his wife, Pam, has been a longtime collector of Wiley’s art, told the trustees before they voted that this was a key moment for the institution and the city.

“It’s for our generation, it’s our opportunity to make a stand,” Royall said in an interview. “Richmond is the most important city for this discussion we’re having about the Lost Cause and statues, and I just thought this would be the time for our generation.”

“I’m tired of hearing - every time there’s a story in the press….it can’t mention Richmond without saying the former capital of the Confederacy,” Royall said. “It’s time to get past that.”

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) grew up feeling torn about the city’s famous monuments. Today she lives a few blocks from the epic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that forms the focal point of Monument Avenue.

“I drive past it every day on my way to the Capitol where he took command to lead the [Confederate] army,” McClellan said. As a black elected official, “I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams come true and I am probably every one of those men’s worst nightmare,” she said.

But she said she understands that the monuments are part of history. While the state government has so far declined to weigh in on the issue of Confederate statues, saying the law prevents their removal, McClellan and others say it should be up to localities to decide for themselves.

Democrats who will have majorities in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate when the General Assembly convenes next month have promised to pass a law making that possible.

In the meantime, McClellan said she believes “Rumors of War” casts the debate in a new light. Modeled after a statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue, the Wiley sculpture appropriates the look of Lost Cause glory to elevate the very people - African Americans - that the old statues were meant to intimidate.

So far, community reaction has been positive, though the museum has beefed up security.

The Virginia Flaggers, a group of Confederate enthusiasts who wave battle flags in front of the museum about once a week, made no appearance last week as the site was being prepared for the statue. The group could not be reached for comment.

On Monument Avenue, a preservation society that has argued that the Confederate monuments should remain but be placed into historical context took a vote of support for “Rumors of War.”

“Absolutely - it’s fantastic,” said Bill Gallasch, president of the Monument Avenue Preservation Society. “Put in new statues that tell a more complete story… We all gotta live in this world so let’s make the best of it.”

The statue was cast in Shanghai and shipped from Hong Kong to New York in four pieces - the base with three horse legs; the body of the horse with the legs of the rider; the horse’s raised front right leg; and the upper body of the rider. It was assembled in New York for a debut on Times Square a few weeks ago, then disassembled and trucked down to Richmond.

On Friday, a crane lifted the pieces into place on the museum grounds. A concrete slab had been poured three weeks ahead of time so it could cure. The site was selected for maximum visibility. Wiley had said he wanted to replicate the Stuart statue’s place in the center of a traffic circle; Rumors of War stands along Arthur Ashe Boulevard in an island between two driveways leading onto the museum grounds.

When the horse was unwrapped from its white shroud of protective plastic, curators carefully brushed on wax to cover any scuffs. A worker climbed inside the body of the horse to fasten the foreleg on with bolts, then emerged from the top and the rider’s torso was lowered into place. Workers secured it with set screws and a socket wrench.

Dozens of Richmonders and tourists stopped by throughout the day Friday to watch the process, cheering when the rider’s face emerged and seemed to look back over its shoulder at the crowd.

Late Friday afternoon, when the statue was fully assembled but not yet covered in its 600-pound shroud, Paul and Monique Flowers arrived at the museum for an evening jazz concert. Both African American, both lifelong Richmonders, they were unprepared for the statue that greeted them out front.

“It’s amazing. Amazing,” Paul Flowers, a pastor, repeated in a hushed voice. “I never thought I would see this day.”