However, three employees who work at Inova Fairfax Hospital said the policy is enforced inconsistently and comes with the threat of dismissal.

AD

“It made me feel like I wanted to cry,” said one of the employees, who like the others spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared retribution. “It was either choosing between my safety or my job.”

AD

As the nation faces shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) and the U.S. death toll approaches 31,000, hospitals are faced with a dilemma: give health care workers unlimited access to gear and risk running out when a surge hits.

The lack of masks in some parts of the country exacerbates the risks to health care providers caring for coronavirus patients, and returning home to elderly relatives or susceptible family members.

Hospitals that have canceled elective surgeries and postponed treatment to free beds for virus patients have also cut hours and furloughed workers, leaving those left at work willing to sacrifice their personal protection to keep pay checks flowing.

AD

Inova employs 18,000 people and serves more than 2 million through a network of five hospitals, specialty practices and emergency and urgent care centers, according to its website. The hospitals have 1,800 licensed beds, including 923 at Inova Fairfax Hospital, which is Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center.

AD

The size and breath of the hospital system means many smaller hospitals in the region take cues from Inova.

About a month ago Inova Fairfax devoted a unit exclusively to about 24 patients who tested positive for the virus or were awaiting testing, the three employees said.

The nurses and technicians treating those patients were given regular surgical masks and face shields, not N95 respirator masks, they said.

AD

Some nurses and technicians who feared spreading the virus to their families purchased their own N95 masks online or elsewhere and began to wear them in some cases under their surgical masks to protect the respirators.

They had been wearing the masks without incident until last week when they were given a choice to remove the masks or leave, the three employees said.

“They say they care about ‘your safety, your safety,’ but you have nothing better to do than try to take my own N95 mask away,” one employee said.

AD

Tracy Connell, an Inova spokeswoman, confirmed that the hospital system prohibits health care workers from using PPE, including N95 masks, that they obtain on their own.

AD

“Protecting the health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and Inova adheres to or exceeds CDC guidelines on PPE usage and conservation,” Connell said.

Inova follows Centers for Disease Control guidance that says N95 masks are not necessary to treat all covid-19 patients, she said, including those on the unit in question.

N95 masks should be prioritized for health care workers performing aerosol-generating procedures, such as intubation, ventilation and other respiratory treatments, Connell said, citing the CDC.

Workers conducting these procedures are given N95 masks; otherwise, a flat surgical mask and face shield are appropriate, she said, again citing the CDC.

AD

AD

The employees, however, say the policy has been applied inconsistently.

The hospital did provide N95 masks to those treating patients using non-aerosol-generating procedures, in a different covid-19 unit on the same floor, two of the three employees said.

Asked about the difference in units, Connell said the N95 respirator policy has been in place since mid-March “and shared with all team members in daily communications.”

She declined to provide a copy of the policy to The Washington Post, and would not say if Inova has enough N95 masks for those who need them to do their jobs.

A constituent last week contacted the office of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), whose district includes Inova Fairfax, with the same concern about the N95 masks. Connolly declined to share the name of the constituent.

AD

“We think employees must have the PPE they need and hospitals must adopt the guidelines that ensure PPE used protects patients and health care workers,” Connolly said.

AD

Experts disagree about the efficacy of health care workers wearing personal protective equipment obtained outside the workplace.

The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations supports the use of standard face masks as well as respirator masks provided from home.

This applies in cases “when health care organizations cannot provide access to protective equipment that is commensurate with the risk health care workers are exposed to amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement issued by the commission.

AD

The American Medical Association agreed, citing “dire shortages of personal protective equipment” across the country.

AMA President PatriceA. Harris said in a statement, “The people working round-the-clock to combat this virus should not be penalized or punished for taking precautions necessary to protect themselves, their patients, and their families from the spread of COVID-19.”