That is how Armenta lived, passionately and ready for his next battle. And it’s how he died of covid-19 on May 21, fighting to regain his strength as he tried to assure his family that everything would be okay. Armenta was 73.

“Literally, the man was my best friend,” said Marco Armenta, 40, his only child. “For him, it was always about family and God.”

Isidoro Armenta grew up in the Mexican port city of Tampico, off the Gulf of Mexico, surviving his neighborhood’s sometimes unforgiving streets by taking up boxing, baseball and basketball.

Other boys in town knew him as Mela’s fierce older brother, a reputation he earned through the hard glares cast at anyone who approached his sister at school dances, where brother and sister usually wound up dancing together.

Tampico was still thriving when Armenta left school at 14 to help support the family, learning to become a welder. The lush tropical city of European-inspired buildings was also where he met his first wife, Maria de Carmen.

They married shortly after the guitar-smashing incident. With Mexico’s economy souring during the late 1970s, the couple emigrated to Maryland’s Langley Park area to join Mela and Armenta’s other sister, Nina. Both had moved there after marrying U.S. servicemen based in the Washington region.

Armenta landed a job as foreman for a Bethesda concrete construction company and became a U.S. citizen in 1990s. He held that job for more than 30 years, which allowed him to buy a house in Wheaton and, during trips back to Mexico, the occasional pair of cowboy boots, which he wore proudly in suburban Maryland.

Around the house, he constantly sang, playfully serenading his wife in slightly off-key renditions of old Mexican ballads, their son recalled. Or, he’d show Marco videos of his favorite boxing matches, marveling at the artistry of Mexican pugilists Salvador Sánchez or Julio César Chávez.

One day, a co-worker invited Armenta to attend a service at his Pentecostal church in Silver Spring, Casa de Dios. Though Armenta grew up a devoted Catholic, he was hooked.

“It was like night and day,” Marco Armenta said. “That’s what the church did for him. It brought him peace in everything he did.”

Armenta clung to that renewed faith when Carmen died of pancreatic cancer in 2014, a heartbreak that brought father and son closer together and that eventually softened enough for Armenta to marry his second wife, Mary, in 2016.

His trust in God also guided him in mid-April, when the cough he developed steadily grew worse.

By early May, Armenta was hospitalized, unable to breathe. A few days later, he was put on a ventilator for two weeks.

His last conversation with his family came through a video chat shortly after he was taken off the ventilator.

Armenta was initially irritated that he’d been the cause for trouble. His vocal cords were wrecked from the ventilator, leaving him barely able to talk, much less sing. But, he knew one thing: His body was badly beaten.

“I don’t want to go back on the machine,” Armenta half-whispered to his son.

“If that’s what you want, Pop, I’m not going to fight you on that,” Marco replied.

Then, before he died of pneumonia a few days later, Armenta again assumed the role of protective brother to his two sisters.

Keep praying, he told them. Be strong. Everything will work out.