

An advance team from the Secret Service at the Jamestown Settlement in James City County, Va., on Monday. (Bob Brown/AP)

Virginia’s black state lawmakers are boycotting Tuesday’s commemoration of 400 years of representative democracy, saying the Jamestown event “will be tarnished unduly” by the participation of President Trump.

“It is impossible to ignore the emblem of hate and disdain that the President represents,” the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement on Monday. The group said Trump “continues to make degrading comments toward minority leaders, promulgate policies that harm marginalized communities, and use racist and xenophobic rhetoric.”

And in a direct challenge to Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) and the rest of the Democratic Party as well as Republicans, the caucus said “Those who have chosen to attend and remain silent are complicit in the atrocities that he incites.”

[Black Va. legislators to skip Jamestown because of Trump, say those who attend are ‘complicit’ in racism]

At a morning ceremony on the site of the original English colony at Jamestown Island along the James River, Northam told a crowd representing the 11 settlement areas at the first assembly that Virginia’s history needs to be remembered for its complexity.

“We have to remember who it included and who it did not. That’s the paradox of Virginia and America and our representative democracy,” Northam said, referring to the women, enslaved Africans and displaced Native Americans who were not part of that original government.

None of the morning’s speakers made direct reference to the divisive presence of Trump, who is expected to arrive later in the morning.

But Northam spoke pointedly about immigration and inclusiveness. “No matter who you are, no matter who you love, no matter where you came from, you are welcome in Virginia,” he said. “There is nothing — nothing — more American than that.”

Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring also attended the morning event, but both planned to return to Richmond before the president’s visit. Fairfax said he would stay because the day is bigger than any one person and because he wanted to represent his enslaved ancestors.

Fairfax, the second African American to hold statewide office and a descendant of a slave, defended his decision to attend in a post last week. He said he aimed to “proudly show to all in attendance that no national leader can diminish Virginia’s continuing efforts to cast aside its racist past and move forward as a state built on the blended contributions of Native Americans, enslaved Africans, settlers from Europe, and later immigrants from across the globe.”

[Virginia Democrats vow to boycott Trump if he comes to Jamestown, but their own governor sent the invite]

The black lawmakers hastily arranged alternative events in Richmond on Tuesday, including a wreath-laying at the state Capitol and a visit to the site of a notorious slave jail.



National Park Service personnel stand outside a recreated church at Jamestown Settlement on Monday in James City County. Tuesday marks the 400th anniversary of the convening of the first General Assembly that took place at a church on what is now Historic Jamestowne. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

They complained that organizers of the Jamestown ceremonies planned a separate commemoration for the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans to the colony, which took place about a month after the initial meeting of the colonial-era government but had as much impact on American society. That observation will take place next month at Fort Monroe.

The black lawmakers will focus Tuesday “on those individuals who fought for a more just, equitable, and inclusive democracy,” state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) said via email. “The President’s words and actions demonstrate that he does not share or embody those ideals.”

Tuesday’s event comes after Trump unleashed a torrent of incendiary attacks against Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) and his majority black district that includes Baltimore, which he called “rat and rodent infested” where “no human being would want to live.”

That came after Trump urged four women of color, all elected to Congress and three born in the U.S., to “go back” to where they came from.



President Trump (left) and U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.). (Jabin Botsford; Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Trump’s appearance in Jamestown injects turmoil into an event that had been planned for years and which Virginia officials had hoped would showcase their state’s rich role in American history.

Several Democrats said they were surprised by the sharp line drawn by the black caucus.

Del. Danica Roem (D-Prince William), Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker, said she would attend Trump’s speech and other festivities but plans to bring as her guest a black trans woman who is a health care advocate.

“Those of us who are going to Jamestown are sticking up for Virginia as well,” Roem said. “I love the idea that in Richmond there’s going to be their own counter-event . . . It is also important that in Jamestown, we have our own narrative there about making Virginia a more inclusive commonwealth that is welcoming to all.”

[‘Bigoted and racist’: Al Sharpton joins chorus of outrage at Trump’s attacks on Baltimore]

Trump has long been unpopular in Virginia, the only Southern state not to vote for him in 2016. With all 140 seats in the state legislature on the ballot this fall, Virginia Democrats believe taking a stand against Trump will inspire voters to show up in November and help them make gains in the General Assembly. Republicans are nursing wafer-thin majorities — 20-19 in the Senate and 51-48 in the House, with a vacancy in each chamber.

But several lawmakers said the boycott transcends election year politics.

“The reasons not to go continue to snowball,” Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), head of the black caucus, said in an interview. “This is a clear illustration of why we have a black caucus. This is not about Democrats or Republicans.”



Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), a descendant of a slave, plans to attend the Jamestown commemoration. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The boycott will deprive the event of one of the most powerful signs of change since the original General Assembly — the presence of black lawmakers. Of the 25 minority members of the House and Senate, 20 are the black caucus.

The session being commemorated convened July 30, 1619, at a time when the Virginia colony was struggling to survive. Its corporate owners in England had empowered the colonists to pick two representatives from each of the 11 primary settlement areas.

Even then, there was conflict. Twenty-two burgesses gathered in the church at Jamestown Island, and two were kicked out immediately because they were from a plantation that had not acknowledged colonial authority. All were white men, of course.

The weather was so hot that one burgess died on the third day. Meeting with the governor, Sir George Yeardley, and his appointed Council of State, the burgesses passed laws against idleness, gaming, drunkenness and “excesse in apparell.” They forbade giving Indians “any English dog of quality,” set prices for tobacco, requested funds to start a college and settled a few disputes — including punishing a “lewde and trecherous” servant for wantonness with a widow by having him spend four days with his ears nailed to the pillory.

The assembly broke up after six days because of “extream heat.”

Minutes from the session were sent to England later in the year via a ship called the White Lion — the same ship that, in August, had delivered some of the first Africans brought to the colonies in servitude.

[She was captured and enslaved 400 years ago. Now Angela symbolizes a brutal history]

Those minutes are back in Jamestown for the first time in 400 years. Obtaining them on loan from British archives is one of the coups of American Evolution, created by the General Assembly in 2013 to oversee the anniversary events.

Written in looping ink on gray parchment, the record of the first General Assembly session anchors a display in the museum at Jamestown Settlement, the reconstructed colony and “living history” attraction just over a mile from the ruins of the real thing.



A statue of Captain John Smith looks out of the James River at Jamestown. Smith helped lead the colony at Jamestown during its earliest days. (Timothy C. Wright/For the Washington Post)

Tuesday’s events began at a small ceremony at the ruins of a brick church at Jamestown Island. That ruin is atop the site of the original church and adjacent to the archaeological remains of the first fort at Jamestown, begun in 1607.

At the original settlement, archaeologists with Jamestown Rediscovery found a crucial piece of the foundation of that first church on the site, built around 1617 or 1618.

Part of the foundation of the long-lost western wall was unearthed in January, said Jim Horn, president of Jamestown Rediscovery. Archaeologists were stunned, because the wall was about eight feet west of it was thought to be. “It gave us a heart attack,” he said Monday. “We had the wrong footprint.”

But it now gives experts a more or less complete outline of the humble oblong structure that the was venue for the first assembly.

As part of the Tuesday’s commemorations Jamestown Rediscovery is burying a stainless steel, cloth-lined time capsule in the church, Horn said. It will contain books, mementos, and an excavating trowel used by the veteran archaeologist William M. Kelso. In the mid 1990s Kelso discovered the remnants of the Jamestown’s original 1607 fort, which was thought to have been washed away by the James River decades before.

At ceremonies on Tuesday, the chief of the Chickahominy Tribe will give a benediction later in the day — the only official role for the native people who also were profoundly affected by historical events at Jamestown.

The British royal family was not sending a representative, event organizers said, though the former clerk of the British House of Commons will make remarks. Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown in 2007 to mark the 400th anniversary of its founding.

Trump’s role comes later in the morning, when the ceremonies move to the Jamestown Settlement living history museum. There, in a massive white air-conditioned tent, members of the General Assembly will hold a commemorative session featuring remarks from its Republican leaders and a keynote address from Trump.

Historian Jon Meacham, who has said Trump joined Andrew Jackson as the country’s most racist presidents, will also address the lawmakers.

On the river nearby, protesters have pledged to gather to demonstrate against the president.

Organizers said the furor over Trump’s appearance fits with the flawed experiment in representation launched there four centuries ago.

“It’s our democracy and where we are today,” said Kathy Spangler, executive director of American Evolution. “It encourages us all to look back, learn, understand and really have a healthy conversation about where we go from here.”

Staff writer Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news