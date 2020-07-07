Once the equestrian statue is removed from its base and put into storage, only the titanic monument to Robert E. Lee will remain on Monument Avenue, a Paris-like boulevard designed to highlight the Confederate memorials.

Lee is on state property, and while Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has ordered it taken down, a judge has imposed an injunction against removal because of a lawsuit involving the deed that conveyed the statue site to the state.

The dismantling of the Stuart memorial caps a whirlwind month of change on Richmond’s most famous street, a grand promenade of homes that long emphasized a romanticized notion of the Confederacy but has become the focal point of protests against injustice toward African Americans.

Demonstrators protesting police killings of unarmed black citizens toppled a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis last month after the removal of the Lee monument was delayed.

Protesters also attempted to pull down the Stuart statue, but were prevented by police.

On July 1, when a state law took effect giving localities the power to remove war memorials from their own property, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) said the statues were coming down as a safety measure to prevent protesters from getting hurt.

The state law requires a process of public comments and votes by local authorities, but Stoney didn’t want to wait.

The 39-year-old African American mayor defied the advice of his city attorney, who said the government needed to give a day’s notice before the council could vote on removal. In ordering the dismantling of the statues without a council vote, Stoney invoked an emergency declaration that Northam had extended at his request.

A statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson came down last Wednesday during a thunderstorm as at least 1,000 people looked on and cheered. A statue of Confederate naval figure Matthew Fontaine Maury was removed the following day.

Stoney’s office said removal of the Stuart statue was delayed because the large crane required to lift it was not available over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Work crews arrived early Tuesday morning and began getting equipment in place.