Gov. Ralph Northam (D) confirmed the decision Monday in a statement that noted he had rejected Soering’s request for absolute pardon but respects the board’s decision to release the pair.

“The Governor was ... made aware that the Parole Board voted to release Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom to ICE, after which they will be permanently removed from the United States and unable to return,” Northam’s office said in a statement. “Governor Northam respects the Parole Board’s expertise and appreciates their work on this and all other cases.”

Soering was serving two life sentences for the slayings of Derek and Nancy Haysom, who were found stabbed and nearly decapitated 34 years ago at their home in central Virginia. Soering and Haysom, a fellow U-Va. honors student, were not initially considered suspects but fled the country months later as investigators started closing in.

The pair were eventually arrested in London and Soering confessed. He later recanted, saying he was only trying to protect Haysom from the electric chair under the mistaken belief that he had diplomatic immunity because of his father’s position. He was convicted in a sensational 1990 trial that drew international media and gavel-to-gavel coverage on local cable television.

Haysom pleaded guilty to being an accessory before the fact, contending that she helped plan the murders but did not physically take part. She was serving a 90-year sentence at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women near Charlottesville. She has maintained over the years that Soering alone did the killing.

Soering, confined at Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Virginia, won attention and believers over the years for writing a string of well-received books on his case, his conversion to Catholicism and prison reform.

He attracted a wealth of high-profile supporters. For years, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, actor Martin Sheen and Richmond’s Catholic bishop pushed fruitlessly for his release.

