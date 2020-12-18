“I’d like to strongly endorse Judge Hicks for reappointment,” Morrissey said during the Dec. 11 meeting of a joint legislative committee on the judiciary. “I’ve only heard positive comments about Judge Hicks’s performance on the bench from people I’ve been in touch with, and I hope people will get behind his appointment.”

With Hicks still presiding over Morrissey’s case — a motions hearing is set for Jan. 8 — the interaction has raised eyebrows in Richmond. It casts a light on the sometimes chummy way business is conducted around the state Capitol, where lawmakers pick judges. And it draws attention to Virginia conflict of interest guidelines that largely leave it up to public officials to self-police.

“Virginia’s ethics rules are notoriously lax, and they lean on the individual legislator’s sense of right and wrong,” said Quentin Kidd, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University. “Just the idea that people might question this stuff and argue about it is the problem.”

The case is the latest example of controversy surrounding Morrissey, a provocative character who won his state Senate seat last year. Morrissey was arraigned Dec. 3 on three misdemeanor charges for allegedly interfering with election workers at a Richmond polling place in 2019. He had delivered a box of doughnuts on Election Day and then posed for photos with the poll workers as voters waited in line.

Morrissey rejected the idea that the case raises any conflicts of interest for himself or for Hicks, who took the arraignment after another judge recused himself because of the defendant’s role as a lawmaker.

“No to both,” Morrissey said in a text message, responding to the question of conflicts for either party. He added that Hicks opened the arraignment by pointing out that he and Morrissey knew one another and that the defendant was a member of the General Assembly.

No one objected to Hicks hearing the case, Morrissey said.

In a brief phone interview, Morrissey said he didn’t want to comment further “because the case is ongoing.”

But pressed on why he decided to speak up for the judge during the joint committee hearing, where judges from several parts of the state were interviewed by lawmakers, Morrissey said: “I spoke up on behalf of seven or eight judges in Richmond and the surrounding jurisdictions. I treated everybody the same.”

All judges up for reappointment will be voted on by the legislature during the session that begins Jan. 13.

Morrissey has been both a prosecutor and a high-profile defense attorney in Richmond, but he was disbarred two years ago in part because of his relationship with a then-17-year-old receptionist who later became his wife. They have three children together.

In 1993, when Morrissey ran for reelection as Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney, he lost the Democratic primary to Hicks, who was a lawyer at the time. Hicks then won the general election and served as the city’s top prosecutor for a dozen years.

Hicks later worked for the city mayor’s office before being appointed to the bench in 2015.

In an interview, Hicks, who is Richmond’s chief general district judge, acknowledged that he took Morrissey’s case after another judge cited the defendant’s role in the General Assembly as grounds for recusal. Several lawmakers who declined to comment publicly on the situation said it was common for judges to step aside when a case involves a lawmaker from their jurisdiction — though usually that lawmaker would be a participating attorney, not a defendant.

In Virginia, it’s up to judges to make their own decision on when to recuse themselves from a case.

Hicks said he took pains to ensure that neither side objected to his presence at the arraignment, which primarily involves certifying charges, determining if a defendant needs a court-appointed lawyer and setting a date for future proceedings.

The prosecutor in the case — Greg Overholser, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney from New Kent County who was brought in because Richmond’s prosector recused herself — confirmed that he did not object but declined further comment.

Hicks is slated to continue hearing the matter as it moves forward, but said that “if a lawyer wants to revisit recusal I am more than happy to hear it.”

Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at the New York University School of Law, said the situation called for recusal. “The judge, seeking reappointment, never should have presided at the arraignment and must immediately remove himself,” Gillers said via email.

“The senator is positioned to aid the judge and the judge is positioned to rule on the senator’s motions. Each hand is able to wash the other. There could not be a clearer need for judicial recusal,” he said.

Virginia is one of only two states — along with South Carolina — where judges are selected by the legislature, a practice that dates to the Colonial era.

All members of the state Senate and House of Delegates vote on judges, but in practice the delegation from a particular area handles its own appointments and other legislators defer to their picks. Out of courtesy, lawmakers almost never vote against a judge who has been selected by a delegation, but sometimes they will abstain from voting if they feel there is a conflict of interest or if they object to the choice.

The system has long created dilemmas. Politics can influence judicial selections, such as in 2003, when Republican lawmakers declined to reappoint Newport News Circuit Court Judge Verbena M. Askew after questioning her sexual orientation.

And lawmakers who are lawyers often draw questions about the propriety of trying cases before judges whose careers they theoretically control. For example, the public defender’s office in Hampton raised objections this year to the dual role of Del. Michael P. Mullin (D-Newport News), who is a Hampton prosecutor.

But Mullin said in an interview that because he represents a different city in the General Assembly, “I do not have any say in the appointment of judges in the city of Hampton.”

It’s up to lawmakers to decide how to handle potential conflicts. In 2016, state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) abstained from voting on the appointment of Jane Marum Roush to the state Supreme Court because of her role as a Circuit Court judge in one of his active cases.

Bob Holsworth, a longtime political analyst in Richmond, said the Morrissey case and Hicks endorsement create “a very unusual circumstance.”

First, he said, the charges against Morrissey for improper conduct in a polling place are surprising, since state law allows lawmakers to enter a polling place for up to 10 minutes. Morrissey had no major-party opponent on the ballot.

“This notion that somehow he was in there trying to exercise undue influence to me makes no sense,” Holsworth said.

He added that Hicks, who was also endorsed by other members of the Richmond delegation, has a reputation as an excellent judge.