Warner — who was in the Senate from 1979 to 2009, making him the second-longest-serving senator from Virginia — died of a heart ailment at his home in Alexandria on May 25. He was 94.
The longtime Republican leader was lauded by Virginia voters for his diligence, consensus-building and independence in office. Before he was elected in 1978, Warner served as undersecretary and secretary of the Navy during the Nixon administration, and oversaw the nation’s 200th-anniversary celebrations. He also received attention for his six-year marriage to film star Elizabeth Taylor.
Warner used his experience serving in World War II and as an officer in the Korean War in the Navy and the Marines to work on military affairs while in the Senate. He served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and provided support and guidance for President George W. Bush’s handling of the war in Iraq.
Warner attended St. Albans School, which is affiliated with the national cathedral, before receiving an engineering degree from Washington and Lee University and a law degree from the University of Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Vander Myde; three children; and two grandsons.
The cathedral remains closed to the public because of coronavirus restrictions but is in the process of reopening for some worship services. Coronavirus safety measures will be in place during the funeral.