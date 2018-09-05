RICHMOND — A Richmond Circuit Court judge on Wednesday ordered independent candidate Shaun Brown removed from the ballot in Virginia’s 2nd District congressional race, finding that her qualifying petition was tainted by “forgery” and “out and out fraud.”

Many of those signatures were gathered by staffers working for the incumbent Republican, Scott Taylor, who is seeking a second term. Five current or former staffers for the congressman declined to answer questions in court, pleading the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. A separate criminal probe into the matter is ongoing and a state police investigator attended the civil hearing.

The Democratic Party of Virginia, which brought the civil suit against the State Board of Elections, submitted 41 affidavits from people who said their signatures were forged on petitions to get Brown qualified for the ballot. A handwriting expert testified Wednesday that of some 377 signatures collected by Taylor’s staffers, at least 146 appeared to be false.

“Those pages were riddled with forgeries,” handwriting analyst Cina Wong testified.

Brown needed 1,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot; election officials said they had identified 1,193 that could be counted, pending any rulings on forgeries. The 377 collected by Taylor staffers were part of that total.

The Democratic Party had subpoenaed Taylor to appear at the hearing, charging that he wanted to get Brown on the ballot to siphon votes from his Democratic opponent, retired Navy officer Elaine Luria.

But Judge Gregory L. Rupe granted a motion to quash Taylor’s subpoena under state law that shields sitting members of Congress from being compelled to attend civil court proceedings while the U.S. House is in session.

Brown had been the Democratic nominee against Taylor in 2016, but is facing federal fraud charges on a matter unrelated to the race, and had no party support to run again this time.

She said Wednesday that she would appeal the judge’s ruling, insisting that she knew nothing of Taylor’s staff being involved and that her own workers had gathered enough valid signatures.

“It’s a sham,” Brown said. “It’s really awful.”

The question of Taylor’s involvement with the petition drive remained murky at Wednesday’s hearing.

Lawyer Jeffrey Breit, arguing for the Democratic Party, said the affidavits signed by Taylor’s staffers could be presumed, under case law, to signify that they were afraid to incriminate themselves by answering certain questions.

Several of the staffers invoked the Fifth at the prospect of answering whether it was Scott Taylor himself who directed them to mount the signature-gathering effort.

Luria seized on that in a statement after the judge’s order, saying that Taylor “has dodged responsibility for the criminal actions of his paid staff” and calling on him to “stand up and take responsibility.”

Democrats also argued that Brown’s petitions were invalid because they contained three separate addresses for the candidate, none of which was her legal home, as required by state law.

James Ellenson, a lawyer for Shaun Brown, argued that federal law does not require a candidate to live in the congressional district they are seeking to represent, only that they live in the state. Questions about Brown’s particular address, he said, were insignificant.

Ellenson also charged Democratic Party officials with discriminating against Brown, who is African American. “They are trying to disenfranchise a black woman,” he said.

After about three and a half hours of testimony and arguments, the judge told the Democratic lawyers that “I’m buying almost all of what you are selling.”

Though there was confusion about just how many of the 1,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot might be forgeries, Rupe said that “I am satisfied that there are not enough.”

He also termed the problem with addresses to be a “sophomoric” mistake that disqualified those petitions.

Brown said afterward that she would appeal because “there is no doubt there were enough signatures that we collected.”

The clock is ticking, though. Local election officials are required by law to print the Nov. 6 ballots by Sept. 21.