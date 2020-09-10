Only the second African American elected statewide in Virginia, Fairfax (D) hopes to follow in the footsteps of the first, L. Douglas Wilder (D), who a generation ago used the lieutenant governorship as a steppingstone to the Executive Mansion.

A former federal prosecutor, Fairfax, 41, has been lieutenant governor since January 2018. In that role, his first elective office, he presides over a narrowly divided state Senate and has the power to break most tie votes. The lieutenant governor’s other duty is to take over if the governor dies or leaves office before his term expires.

Fairfax seemed poised to step in for Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in early 2019, when the governor appeared on the verge of resigning over a racist photo that surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook. Amid the uproar, two women accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting them in separate incidents in the early 2000s. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence and called the allegations a smear campaign intended to drive him from office. Neither man resigned and the scandals have largely faded. Republicans and Fairfax’s Democratic rivals are likely to bring his up as he runs for governor.

Northam cannot seek reelection under the state constitution, which prohibits governors from serving back-to-back terms.

Among Republicans, state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield) is the sole declared candidate. Former House speaker Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights) is considering a run, as are Northern Virginia businessman Pete Snyder and former state senator Bill Carrico from the state’s far southwest region.

Fairfax plans an appearance Saturday morning at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, whose files contain the manumission document that freed his great-great-great grandfather, Simon Fairfax, from bondage in 1798. He will have another event Sunday afternoon at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, where the first enslaved Africans landed in North America 401 years ago.

The Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a fourth great-nephew of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, will endorse Fairfax at Fort Monroe. Lee, who has called for the removal of monuments to his famous forebear, appeared in the Senate in January 2019 to show support for Fairfax, who days earlier had sat out a Republican senator’s tribute to Gen. Lee.

Fairfax and Lee also teamed up in June with an appearance at the state’s towering equestrian statue of the general on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Northam had announced earlier that day that he would remove the statue, which had become a focal point for protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Removal has since been stalled by a court fight.

Fairfax also announced an endorsement from a Scottish nobleman, Nicholas Fairfax, the 14th Lord Fairfax, whose distant forebear, Thomas Fairfax, the ninth Lord Fairfax, freed Simon Fairfax.

The lieutenant governor first met Lord Fairfax in September 2018, when the nobleman visited his namesake county for the Lord Fairfax Charity Ride, a motorcycle excursion to benefit local charities. They met again last summer, when the lieutenant governor took a trip to England with his wife and two young children.

