Justin Fairfax, who has worked at the law firm Venable, will focus on his duties as Virginia’s incoming lieutenant governor. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Justin Fairfax said Thursday that he would leave his job as a litigator for the white-collar law firm Venable to focus on his new government responsibilities.

During his campaign, Fairfax had said he would continue his legal practice and leave it up to the firm to decide how to handle potential conflicts of interests. The lieutenant governor’s office is a part-time position that pays $36,321 a year.

At Venable, Fairfax’s areas of practice included representing corporations regulated or investigated by state attorneys general and helping financial institutions navigate regulations. He has declined to identify or discuss his clients, although court records showed he represented Giant Foods supermarket in lawsuits filed by customers and the owner of a fraudulent Virginia charity at the heart of a corruption case against a Democratic congresswoman from Florida.

“I have immensely enjoyed practicing law at the firm for the past nearly 3 years, and I am tremendously grateful to my colleagues for their wonderful friendship and support,” Fairfax said in a statement.

He said he would explore other career options after the 2018 legislative session, when he is obliged to preside over the state Senate. His decision was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Fairfax, 38, previously served as a general counsel at a food service contractor, a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia and attorney at WilmerHale.

A spokeswoman for Venable declined to comment on the conditions of his departure.

Fairfax has tapped his former campaign chairman and Venable partner Larry Roberts to serve as his chief of staff in the lieutenant governor’s office. Roberts, who worked as an aide to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) when Kaine was governor of Virginia and chair of the Democratic National Committee, recruited Fairfax to Venable. Roberts did not return a call seeking comment, but a spokeswoman for Fairfax said Roberts has no immediate plans to leave the law firm.

Venable is known for producing Democratic politicians, including D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes (Md.) and Maryland gubernatorial candidate James Shea.

But Fairfax would have been the first to hold public office while working at the firm.

It’s not unusual for lieutenant governors to have side gigs. Fairfax ran against another attorney, state Sen. Jill Vogel (R-Fauquier) who is a partner at a boutique law firm that helped super PACs that aren’t required to disclose donors influence elections.

The current lieutenant governor, Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, is a child neurologist who treated patients when the legislature wasn’t in session. His Republican predecessor, Bill Bolling, was an executive at an insurance company.