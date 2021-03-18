He said the symptoms are likely neurological, in the same way some covid long-haulers have lost their sense of taste or smell, but he said they are not debilitating and do not interrupt his work.

Kaine said the symptoms serve as a reminder of the serious implications of the virus and the need to get vaccinated when one is able.

“It just shows how tricky this virus is, and it also suggests that the long-term consequence in our health system is probably a lot bigger than we’re thinking of right now,” he said.

Kaine was treated for the flu through mid-March of 2020 but experienced new symptoms later that month that he thought were flu remnants and allergies related to a spike in the pollen count.

Then Kaine’s wife, Anne Holton, experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough, prompting their doctors to suspect they both had mild cases of coronavirus.

Kaine and Holton worked remotely from their Richmond home and isolated from others, and were largely symptom-free by mid-April.

The nerve effects continued for Kaine, but Holton recovered fully, he said.