The Roanoke attorney for West in Richmond, Chris K. Kowalczuk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Time is running out for Virginia to make any changes to its presidential ballot. The state would have typically started printing ballots this week ahead of a Sept. 19 deadline to mail absentee ballots, which are in especially high demand this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
West, who’s been an outspoken supporter of President Trump, has been kicked off the ballot in several other states because of deficient paperwork. Democrats fear that he could act as a spoiler in swing states by drawing Black voters away from Trump’s rival, former vice president Joe Biden.
Virginia’s Board of Elections found last week that West had met the requirement for 5,000 petition signatures — at least 200 of them from each congressional district — and for 13 electors who pledged to support him.
But Taylor found that eleven of the oaths were “obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means, or are otherwise invalid” because of irregularities related to how they were notarized.