“Throughout my career, when I see a problem, I get to work and find solutions,” Keeney said. “Our current Representative has simply not gotten the job done in Congress — she’s all talk.”
A spokesman for the Spanberger campaign declined to respond.
National Republicans have been aggressively targeting Virginia’s 7th Congressional District ever since Spanberger ousted Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) and flipped the district blue in the 2018 midterm elections. Spanberger defeated state Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) by under two percentage points last year, helped to victory largely by suburban Richmond voters’ antipathy toward President Donald Trump.
But the tenor of the race will shift into new territory without Trump on the ballot as a foil. And the next round of redistricting, now controlled in Virginia by an independent commission, could change the shades of Virginia’s purple districts, including the 7th.
In a video unveiling her bid for the seat, Keeney took a swipe at the field of Republicans who lost last year, saying, “I’m tired of the same career politicians failing to flip this seat from blue back to red.”
She hit on a number of hot-button issues, saying she would vote to “fund the police,” ensure that “schools are for education not indoctrination” and would “fight for voter ID to restore integrity to one of our most sacred rights, to vote.”
Keeney, who lives in Goochland with her husband and two children, began her career in politics as a press assistant to Cindy McCain during Sen. John McCain’s campaign for president in 2008. She moved to Richmond to work on McDonnell’s campaign for governor, before joining his administration and ultimately becoming his spokeswoman, including while he was under federal investigation. McDonnell is the last Republican to have won statewide office in Virginia.
Keeney now works at the firm Hunton Andrews Kurth. She also founded a nonprofit called Little Hands Virginia, aimed at helping children up to 3 years old with essential needs such as diapers.
Other Republicans seeking the nomination include Tina Ramirez, an international religious freedom advocate; Gary Barve, who recently moved to Virginia from California after an unsuccessful bid for Santa Clara City Council last year; and John Castorani, an Army veteran who lost a Republican primary race in Alabama’s 1st Congressional district last year.