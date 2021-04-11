If Kiggans wins the nomination, it could set up a battle of two Navy veterans — Luria is a former Navy commander — both of whom could have broad appeal to the district’s many independent voters, veterans and active-duty military.

And Kiggans, who was slated to announced her bid Monday morning, has experience running in a purple area. She won her Hampton Roads-based seat in the state Senate in 2019 with 50.4 percent of the vote.

Kiggans indicated she planned to go after Luria with the same playbook used by Luria’s 2020 challenger, former congressman Scott Taylor: casting doubt on the Democrat’s centrist credentials.

“Watching her campaign ads [last year], they parade her around as a moderate, but if you look at her voting record she votes with Nancy Pelosi 92 percent of the time,” Kiggans said in an interview Sunday.

Luria dedicated much of her first term to military infrastructure and veterans’ issues, while also earning the coveted endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in her run for reelection.

She ousted Taylor in 2018 by just over two percentage points, and more than doubled that margin in a rematch in November. But Kiggans doesn’t bring the same baggage as Taylor, who was dogged by a scandal in which some of his 2018 campaign staffers were charged with election fraud.

Kiggans said it was the 2018 blue wave that motivated her to run first for the state Senate and now for Congress, particularly as she watched a slate of female Democratic veterans or intelligence officers succeed, including Luria and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.).

“I felt like conservative women weren’t represented.” she said. “So I thought, well gosh, I can be in this [space], too. I was a Navy veteran, too. On top of that I’m the mom of four kids. I’m a health-care provider. I’m a lifelong conservative. So I brought things to the table that I thought represented a lot of people from this district.”

Kiggan spent 10 years as a Navy helicopter pilot, then used the GI bill to become a geriatric nurse practitioner. She works at a small private practice, and also has been employed in long-term care facilities in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

She has been outspoken about shortcomings in care and high death rates within Virginia nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.