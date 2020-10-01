In a written statement released Thursday, Cox said he would not formally enter the race until after the presidential election, but added that the General Assembly’s ongoing special session had given him further motivation to run.

Cox has been critical of Democrats, who control both chambers of the legislature, during the special session. The session is being held to address the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the state budget and to address issues of police brutality and racial injustice raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

“I have consistently said that I will not make an announcement until after the November 2020 elections because I believe that should be everyone’s top priority,” Cox said. “But the Special Session has convinced me more than ever that Republicans not only need to put forward a strong candidate that can actually win statewide, but also a series of ideas and policies that will improve lives and livelihoods. I look forward to discussing that more after this year’s elections.”

A large number of Democrats have expressed interest in succeeding Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is barred by the state constitution from serving back-to-back terms. They are: former governor Terry McAuliffe, who left office in January 2018; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (Prince William) and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond).

But among Republicans, who have not won a statewide race since 2009, state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield) is the only declared candidate. Pete Snyder, a Northern Virginia technology entrepreneur who unsuccessfully sought the 2013 GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, is considering a run. So is Charles “Bill” Carrico, a retired state trooper and former state senator from the state’s far southwest.