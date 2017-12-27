Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds attended a "take your legislator to school day" Tuesday, November 28 at Heritage High School in Newport News, Va. Their race remains in limbo. (Photo by Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post) (Julia Rendleman/For The Washington Post)

— A legislative race that could decide control of the Virginia House of Delegates likely will remain in limbo a little longer, despite an overnight UPS delivery to a three-judge panel that has the power to pick a winner.

Lawyers for Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds shipped a legal challenge to Newport News Circuit Court on Wednesday, asking judges to reconsider their decision last week to count a disputed ballot as a vote for Republican incumbent David Yancey and declare the race a tie.

Simonds’s team announced plans to file the motions Tuesday, prompting the state Board of Elections to call off plans to break the tie by drawing a name out of a 19th-century pitcher unearthed on Capitol Square. But the actual filing could not take place on Tuesday because the courthouse was still shuttered for Christmas.

On Wednesday, the courthouse was open for business and able to take delivery of the legal filings, which arrived by morning courtesy of UPS.

Cheryl Penny, the chief deputy clerk of the court, said it was extremely unlikely that a hearing would be scheduled for Wednesday, because the three judges are from different jurisdictions, and some may be out of town.

The Board of Elections said Tuesday it would prefer that the outcome of the race be decided on the merits, with a random drawing done only as a last resort.

Politics watchers far and wide have taken interest in the prospect of deciding a highly consequential contest by a rare a name-drawing spectacle. Now, Penny said, they probably will have to keep waiting on the legal front.

Three judges sit on the panel, all from different jurisdictions, some out of town for the holidays. The clerk said they will communicate and set a date when they can get together. It is also possible that they would act on the motion without a hearing, or convene remotely from multiple locations.

Elections officials and politicians from both sides of the aisle are eager to decide a winner of the seat before the General Assembly returns to Richmond on Jan. 10.

If the outcome of the race is not clear by Jan. 10, Republicans would control the chamber 50 to 49. If Simonds wins the seat, the House chamber will be split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, forcing the parties into a rare power-sharing arrangement. If Yancey wins, the Republicans will retain their majority by the slimmest possible margin.

On Election Day, Yancey appeared to beat Simonds in the 94th legislative district race by 10 votes. But a Dec. 19 recount left Simonds ahead by a single vote.

The next day, the three-judge panel decided that a ballot that was declared ineligible during the recount should count for Yancey, tying the race at 11,608 votes apiece.

The ballot in question contained a mark for Simonds as well as a mark for Yancey, and an extra mark by Simonds’s name that the court ruled was an effort to strike out the mark in her favor.

Republicans said the unknown voter had selected every other Republican on the ballot and intended to vote for Yancey. The panel of judges agreed.

If there is a lot-drawing to decide the 94th District race, the loser could seek a second recount. It is also possible that depending on how the three-judge panel responds to Simonds’s motion to reconsider, there could be additional legal appeals in the case.

In addition, Democrats are seeking a new election in a different House race that Republican Bob Thomas won by 73 votes, in which an apparent voter-registrar error led to 147 voters casting ballots in the wrong districts. Democrat Joshua Cole is asking a federal judge to order a new election. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Before the Nov. 7 elections, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in the House 66-34. The GOP has a smaller, 21-to-19, edge in the state Senate, where tied votes can be broken by the incoming lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax.