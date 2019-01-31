Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) listens to a speech on the floor of the House of Delegates during session Wednesday at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Steve Helber/AP)

Del. Kathy Tran arrived in Richmond last year as part of a wave of Democratic women whose electoral victories in Northern Virginia leveled the balance of power in the General Assembly.

The first Asian American woman to win a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, she says she ran for office after realizing that her fourth baby was due on the day that Donald Trump would be inaugurated as president of the United States.

Two years later, she found herself in Trump’s verbal cross-hairs, after Republicans circulated a video of her testimony about a bill she proposed that would have loosened restrictions on late-term abortions.

“I thought it was terrible,” Trump told The Daily Caller when asked about the video. “Do you remember when I said Hillary Clinton was willing to rip the baby out of the womb? That’s what it is. That’s what they’re doing. It’s terrible.”

Tran (D), 41, has received threats to her family in response to the posting of the video, Democratic leaders in the Capitol say.

She issued a video statement on Thursday, and scheduled a town hall meeting in her Fairfax County district for Saturday.



Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) holds her daughter Elise during her swearing-in ceremony at the Virginia General Assembly in January, 2018. (Timothy C. Wright/For the Washington Post)

Tran arrived to the United States as a Vietnam boat refu­gee during the late 1970s, when she was just seven months old, according to a biography posted on her campaign website. The bio says she nearly died during the trip.

After earning a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan, Tran worked at the U.S. Department of Labor, helping to oversee the Office of Workforce Investment.

From there, she joined the National Immigration Forum advocacy group and settled in West Springfield with her husband Matt.

In 2017, Tran ran for the seat being vacated by retiring Del. Dave Albo (R-Fairfax).

“I realized I needed to step up and fight for my children’s future,” Tran told The Washington Post in December.



Del. Kathy Tran campaigned with her daughter Elise in October, 2017, before being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. (Michael Chandler/TWP)

She campaigned on a platform that includes immigration reform, equal pay for women and expanding Medicaid in Virginia, beating Republican Lolita Mancheno-Smoak by 22 points. She was part of a Democratic surge that flipped 15 seats in the House of Delegates from Republican to Democrat, shrinking the GOP majority to just two seats, and replaced 11 male lawmakers with women.

Once in Richmond, Tran, who had frequently campaigned with her youngest daughter in tow, drew attention for nursing the baby — by then a year old — on the floor of the House of Delegates.

She and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) started an informal “parents’ caucus” to help members — male or female — deal with the tricky issues of raising young children while serving in the legislature.

Besides the abortion bill that caused this week’s uproar, Tran has introduced legislation to restrict the sales of high-powered firearms, allow undocumented immigrants driving privileges in Virginia, and extend the statute of limitations on misdemeanor sexual offenses involving minors from one year to five years.

