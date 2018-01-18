RICHMOND — Legislators plan to unveil a bipartisan bill on Friday to undo the controversial utility rate freeze that has shielded Dominion Energy from review since 2015 and issue rebates to customers who have overpaid during that time.

The bill would once again subject Dominion to rate reviews by the State Corporation Commission, but would set those reviews every three years instead of every other year, as had been the state’s practice, according to two lawmakers who are co-sponsoring the House and Senate versions of the bill.

Utility customers would get rebates of about $140 million in overpayments that Dominion collected during the years of the rate freeze, said Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax), who is co-sponsoring the senate version of the bill along with Sen. Frank Wagner (R-Virginia Beach).

Dominion customers would also see rates reduced by a total of $100 million a year in savings the utility projects from the recent federal overhaul of corporate taxes, Saslaw said. And Dominion would no longer receive the $25 million a year it had been granted in credits for converting four coal-fired plants into woodchip-burning facilities, he said.

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) confirmed that a House version of the bill is substantially the same. He is co-sponsoring that measure with Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott).

If the utility is found to over-charge customers in future years, though, the SCC would not order rebates to customers but instead could order Dominion to invest the extra earnings in a variety of areas, Saslaw said. Those include alternative energy production, hardening the grid against cyber attack and weatherization programs for low-income customers.

In addition, the bill would offer an incentive to Dominion to invest in 4,000 megawatts of new solar energy production, Saslaw said.

“I think we will end up much better off than where we started,” Bagby said of the bill.

Dominion became an issue in last year's races for governor and for House of Delegates seats because of its long history of political influence and generous campaign contributions.

The rate freeze, enacted in 2015 when Dominion said it needed protection from the unpredictable costs of then-President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, drew fierce criticism as an example of special treatment for the regulated utility.

State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) introduced bills last year and earlier this week to undo the rate freeze, but both were shot down in committee. Saslaw and Wagner said on Monday that their upcoming bill is far more comprehensive, and also acknowledged that Dominion has had input into the drafting of the bill.

Bagby said he had also consulted with advocacy groups such as the Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Sierra Club.

On Wednesday, Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) made a speech on the House floor calling for an end to the rate freeze, which he said was “a corrupt law.” He was among more than a dozen delegates who pledged last year not to accept donations from Dominion or from the state’s other, smaller utility, Appalachian Power, which was also affected by the rate freeze.

Saslaw said he expects the bill to have broad support on both sides of the aisle. “I think everybody’s going to like it,” he said, “except maybe Sam Rasoul, because I didn’t put Dominion out of business.”