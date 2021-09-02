A small group of nearby residents and a descendant of the family that granted the property to the state more than 120 years ago had filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court last year after Northam (D) called for the statue’s removal. The statue had become the centerpiece of racial justice protests in Richmond and around the country triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.
The suits failed, but the plaintiffs appealed to the state’s high court.
In rejecting one of the appeals, the justices found that requirements built into the 1889 deed giving the site to the state, as well as language adopted by the General Assembly in 1890 authorizing the accepting of the property, no longer bind the state to preserve and protect the monument.
The justices wrote that “those restrictive covenants are unenforceable as contrary to public policy and for being unreasonable because their effect is to compel government speech, by forcing the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees.”
The General Assembly voted last year to change state law to make it easier for localities to take down Confederate memorials.
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), whose office argued the case on Northam’s behalf, hailed the rulings. “Today is an historic day in Virginia. Today, we turn the page to a new chapter in our Commonwealth’s history — one of growth, openness, healing, and hope,” Herring said in a written statement.
This story is developing and will be updated.