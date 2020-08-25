But the bulk of the suit remains, brought by several residents of the historical neighborhood around the Lee memorial. The residents claim that Northam’s action violates a resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 1889 establishing the monument, as well as promises to protect the statue in the 1887 and 1890 deeds conveying the property to the state.
This is the third version of the lawsuit seeking to protect the statue; two others were withdrawn.
A separate lawsuit is also proceeding against the city and Mayor Levar Stoney over the three other Confederate statues that have already been removed from city property along Monument Avenue. However, the City Council has voted to make those removals permanent, and Marchant — who is also hearing that case — has suggested that it’s unlikely he would order the monuments to be replaced.