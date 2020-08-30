Simon is picking up the tools of online legislating faster than some other lawmakers as Virginia’s 401-year-old House attempts a digital makeover during this time of pandemic. “Please unmute your microphone” and “Can you hear me?” have become regular refrains as many delegates struggle to adapt to the new technology.

Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) drew ire from Republicans for insisting that the body move its special session on coronavirus and criminal justice issues online after convening Aug. 18 at a Richmond sports arena.

Arguing that members and their staffs would be in danger of spreading the novel coronavirus if they sat together for what could be a month of debate, Filler-Corn used parliamentary tactics to overcome GOP resistance and set up the virtual gathering.

AD

AD

The maneuver delayed business for five days. In the meantime, the Senate, which has continued meeting in person in a cavernous room at the Virginia Science Museum, suffered a scare when state Sen. Bryce E. Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

None of the other 39 senators has reported an infection, but a handful who sat near Reeves were absent last week without explanation. The incident illustrated why Filler-Corn pushed for the change in the much larger House — which has 100 seats, with one vacancy after a delegate resigned to become a judge.

Virginia is among nearly two dozen states that have authorized some form of virtual legislative session this summer, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Maryland, legislative committees have met online, but have taken no remote votes. The D.C. Council has been conducting its business in virtual sessions all summer. Other state legislatures have shortened or canceled sessions to avoid exposing members to the pandemic.

“This is definitely historic,” Filler-Corn said in an interview. She and House clerk Suzette Denslow spent weeks preparing for Virginia’s experiment. They supplied each delegate with an iPad for electronic voting and coaching on how to work a Zoom meeting.

AD

AD

The training didn’t completely stick. Every day, Denslow has to go back through the roll call and remind delegates how to signal that they are present.

She and Filler-Corn stand in the House chamber in the Capitol, empty apart from a handful of staffers, while lawmakers chime in from around the state. Dropped connections, garbled sound and votes that don’t get recorded have slowed proceedings at times, but technicians jump in quickly with fixes.

The House passed its first all-online bill Friday, a measure to broaden access to absentee voting during the pandemic.

But Republicans have not relented in criticizing the process.

“We almost never start on time. We’ve had blank screens. It seems like the same people never can vote,” said Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Filler-Corn’s predecessor a speaker. “I just don’t think a legislative body is designed for this.”

AD

AD

GOP members argue that a lack of broadband access in some areas limits public participation and have made a show of declining a roughly $200 per diem payment as unnecessary when members don’t have to travel to attend.

Filler-Corn counters that virtual sessions can increase public participation because it’s easier to log on than to make the trip to Richmond. And she says the per diem is compensation for time at work; overall, she said, the state is saving money because it doesn’t have to reimburse members for mileage or hotels.

But adapting four centuries of House tradition into the new digital format can be awkward. Resolutions to honor deceased Virginians — an almost daily event — are still passed by the formality of having all members rise from their desks, but it’s hard to know if they actually do. When members want to call for a recorded vote, a majority must agree by raising their hands — but Filler-Corn can’t tell from the little Zoom thumbnails, so she usually just grants the request.

AD

AD

The video format is simultaneously more distant and more intimate than meeting in person. Delegates can’t huddle in the back of the room to cut deals, but observers can see them in private settings. During a virtual committee meeting, one delegate walked away and left the camera running in his kitchen, as a woman walked in and out to get things from the refrigerator.

Another delegate left his camera pointing up at a set of draperies, with the top of his head just barely grazing the bottom of the image.

While some, like Simon, have mastered the art of the green-screen background — showing local landmarks behind them as they speak — others actually attend from odd locations. Two delegates joined virtual sessions from moving vehicles.

AD

Del. Joseph Lindsey (D-Norfolk) took part in a brief floor session earlier this month from a golf course pro shop as a political fundraiser was taking place.

AD

Virginia lawmakers aren’t allowed to raise money during regular legislative sessions. There is no such prohibition during a special session, but actually legislating in the midst of a fundraiser is something new, said Robert Holsworth, a longtime Virginia political analyst.

“I think that’s optically bad,” Holsworth said. “He didn’t break the rules by fundraising during session, but I think he certainly broke what I would consider to be an unwritten rule that while you’re doing the people’s business, you’re not asking for their money at the same time.”

AD

In an interview, Lindsey said he sat in an isolated area of the pro shop and did not interact with donors, who waited to start the golf tournament until he had finished. The tournament had been scheduled long ago, he said, and any donations had already been made.

AD

“I absolutely and categorically would say that there was no ethics violation,” Lindsey said, adding that attending a virtual session for part of the day can’t limit what a lawmaker does for the rest of the day.

Filler-Corn said she has not discussed the incident with Lindsey and dismissed it as a byproduct of the times. “Yes, there are issues that will arise that will require us to think through some of these issues that have not been an issue before,” she said. “But that’s what the pandemic has done to all of us with everything. This is the hand we were dealt.”