“As you know, the country remains mired in a deadly pandemic that has killed over 184,000 Americans,” the letter said, adding: “We are therefore terribly distressed to see President Trump and those around him paying insufficient attention to public safety guidelines and legal orders meant to stop the spread of the disease when they are here in our community.”

White House and Trump campaign spokespeople could not be immediately reached for comment.

The local officials learned of the issue from Pence’s own Twitter account, and from a variety of media reports. Pence deleted a photo that showed him addressing a full room of unmasked campaign headquarters staff.

Staffers told Politico that those rules are often ignored in their office. On Aug. 21, several reporters tweeted that while Trump spoke at a national conference of conservative activists in Pentagon City, few wore masks or socially distanced.

Willful violation of the mask mandate in Virginia is a misdemeanor, punishable by a $2,500 fine and up to 12 months in jail. The commonwealth’s health department is responsible for enforcement. Beyer’s spokesman Aaron Fritschner said the congressman has been in touch with the Richmond-based department about the events.

“Our letter is seeking voluntary compliance but we’ve also been in continuous discussion with the governor’s office and the Department of Health about how compliance is going in the congressman’s district,” Fritschner said, adding that Beyer’s office began inquiries after the Pence event.