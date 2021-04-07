The $3.3 billion budget adds an extra $68 million in funding for Loudoun schools and $12.4 million for raises for the county’s employees.
It also allocates $2.3 million for body-worn cameras for the county sheriff’s department, $900,000 for an expansion of the county’s adult drug court and $100,000 for more after-school activities.
The county’s residential property tax rate was lowered to $0.98 cents per $100 of assessed value. But the annual tax bills for Loudoun homeowners will increase by an average of $39 because, on average, they’ve seen a 7.6 percent increase in the assessed values of their properties during the past year as the Washington region’s real estate market gains momentum.
Officials in surrounding jurisdictions have similarly considered budgets that seek to invest more in schools and other services while accounting for the thousands of jobs lost during the past year.
In nearby Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties, officials are preparing to adopt budgets that would freeze their residential property tax rates.