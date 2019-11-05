Randall declared victory about 8:30 p.m., and Whitbeck, a former state GOP chair, conceded defeat. With most of the vote counted, Democrats appeared poised to win four other board seats, flipping the board from a 6-3 Republican majority to a 5-4 Democratic majority, according to unofficial results.

Randall vowed to make Loudoun a more active voice on issues such as gun violence, climate change and women’s rights — a message that she hoped would resonate among Democrats energized by the chance to win a majority in the General Assembly.

She also highlighted her work with the Republican-controlled board during her first term to update the county’s “Comprehensive Plan” for the first time in nearly two decades, steer higher-density development to areas near the Silver Line and add protections against development encroaching into rural areas.

Whitbeck, 43, said keeping the county’s explosive growth in check would be his chief priority. He vowed to focus on traffic congestion, school funding and efforts to protect the area’s steadily eroding rural corridor from future development.

