Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is expected to announce his running mate next week. He has said he will add a woman to the ticket, and several women of color are among those being considered.

Social media users, including some on the Front Royal town council, quickly condemned the statement, which had been removed from Presgraves’s account by Monday morning.

Presgraves, who is completing his second term and not running for reelection this fall, could not immediately be reached for comment. His colleagues on the Town Council are apparently having trouble reaching him as well.

Council member Jerry Dofflemyer, who is running for the nonpartisan, part-time mayoral position in the upcoming November election, said he was “saddened, disappointed and shocked” at the post.

“You don’t have to repeat it,” he told a reporter. “It was just inappropriate and disappointing. We are trying to get in touch with him. It’s been a sleepless night for me.”

Jerry Schiro, another council member, said he has plans to speak to Presgraves.

“All racial comments are inappropriate given the heightened sensitivity to racism in our country today,” Schiro said. Elected officials, especially, need to be mindful, he added. “We are and should be held to a higher standard. I can assure citizens of Luray that kind of thinking is not indicative of the council.”

Since the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, massive demonstrations against police brutality of Black people have swept the nation. Black Lives Matter yard signs and banners have sprouted in small towns and large cities, and corporate and political entities have launched a widespread reckoning over race.

Quaker Foods North America dropped its iconic Aunt Jemima brand in mid-June, saying they recognize the origins of the character are based on the racial stereotype of a Black “mammy” who raised her master’s White children.

On Monday, Luray council member Leah Pence said she sent an email to Presgraves that morning and was waiting for a response.

“The racist Facebook post written by the Town of Luray Mayor, Barry Presgraves, today does NOT represent the views of The Luray Town Council. While I cannot speak for anyone else on the council, I personally condemn the statement he posted. #oneluray,” Pence wrote on her own Facebook page.

Commenters on that post, and elsewhere on social media, called for censure or removal of the mayor.

The Valley Regional Caucus of the Young Democrats, for example, called on Twitter for his replacement. “The blatant racism that he posted on his Facebook is disgusting, and unacceptable. Idiotic racism can not be normalized,” the organization said.

