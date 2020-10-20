“The only thing he said that is true is we have real differences,” Luria said during an exchange about gun control. She supports universal background checks and red-flag laws — allowing the removal of guns from people at risk of harming themselves or others — and would consider outlawing suppressors, gun-silencing instruments that she said contributed to a 2019 Memorial Day weekend mass shooting in Virginia Beach. “We do need responsible guard rails around gun ownership.”

Taylor called her position “insane, absolutely insane.

“Who is Mrs. Luria to tell us, American citizens, how many rounds we can have in a magazine?” he asked. “Every single policy she advanced would not have prevented the violence in Virginia Beach.”

Luria, who ousted Taylor from his single term in Congress two years ago, defines herself as a moderate Democrat who occasionally votes against her party’s policies and is a member of the bipartisan “problem-solvers” caucus in Congress. Taylor, a conservative who said President Trump has done a good job addressing the coronavirus pandemic, touts his support from law enforcement.

Taylor is still addressing the fallout from a 2018 fraud scandal in which his former campaign staffers were charged with forging signatures on a petition to try to get a third-party spoiler candidate on the ballot. Two of those staffers have pleaded guilty, and a third was indicted in September. Taylor has not been charged and says he is not a target.

“We made faulty decisions that were regrettable, but we’ve moved on from that now,” he said Tuesday night.

The debate, which aired on WKTR television in Hampton Roads, was spirited from the start. Both candidates said they were in favor of robust defense spending but slugged it out over their differences in coronavirus relief, gun control and Medicaid expansion.

After Taylor accused Luria of having the “worst constituent services in Virginia” and failing to take a hard line with China, Luria told him he was “fearmongering with stupid political talking points.”

She also said the constituent complaint he was citing had been repeatedly addressed by her staff.

Both candidates said they supported wearing masks in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but neither wants the federal government to mandate it. Their differences showed up here, too. Taylor, who said he privately sought personal protective equipment for Virginia first responders, accused Congress of doing nothing to lead the country out of the crisis; Luria pointed to four major coronavirus relief acts Congress passed.

“The lockdowns were much more harmful than the actual pandemic,” Taylor said.

He also said he does not support the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which has provided 400,000 previously uninsured state residents with medical coverage: “We can do much better than putting people on Medicaid.” He has pledged strong support for Trump’s agenda, including to repeal the Affordable Care Act.