The video features photos of Luria in military uniforms throughout her 20 years in the Navy, prompting the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust to file a complaint Thursday with the Office of congressional Ethics.

The group said Luria violated a Department of Defense directive that says veterans who display photos of themselves in uniform in campaign materials must include a disclaimer to clarify that the agency doesn’t endorse the candidate.

“We always seek to be transparent and follow guidelines, and in past campaign materials have included this disclaimer. We are taking steps to correct this oversight and have put in place processes to prevent it in the future,” Luria campaign aide Kate Fegley said in a statement Thursday.

The Office of congressional Ethics declined to comment.

Before Luria said she would amend the video, the executive director of FACT, Kendra Arnold, said her military-heavy district makes it even more important for her campaign to clarify her political status relative to the military.

“Considering Congresswoman Luria’s district includes the world’s largest naval base and is among the highest concentration of veterans, it is especially crucial that she be investigated for failing to include the necessary disclaimers pertaining to her military service,” Arnold said in a statement.

FACT did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Luria’s decision to add the disclaimer.

The video had about 1.9 million views as of Friday afternoon.

Luria is one of seven freshmen Democrats with national security backgrounds who co-wrote an op-ed about two months ago declaring their support for an inquiry after the revelations about Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president. The next day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

