Among those Herring informed was Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk), who in July formally announced his intention to run for the seat Herring had been expected to vacate. Jones said Herring’s decision will not change his plans.

“I entered the race for Attorney General because this Commonwealth is ready for fresh voices and ideas as we enter this new Virginia decade that reflect who we are, what we value, and where we’re going,” Jones said on Wednesday. “My commitment to equity and giving a voice to those left behind is unflinching, and we are working tirelessly during this special session to make Virginia stronger and more just for every citizen.”

Herring was the first candidate from either party to declare plans to run for the Executive Mansion, making his intentions known back in December 2018 — nearly three years ahead of Election Day 2021.

He is the first to drop out of what will likely be a hard-fought Democratic primary that could include former governor Terry McAuliffe.

McAuliffe, who left office in January 2018, has been publicly mulling a run and raising big money. Other Democratic contenders include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond) and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William).

Incumbent Gov. Ralph Northam (D) cannot seek reelection under the state constitution, which prohibits governors from serving back-to-back terms.

On the Republican side, the only declared candidate is state Sen. Amanda Chase (Chesterfield). Former House speaker Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights) is considering a run, as are Northern Virginia businessman Pete Snyder and former state senator Bill Carrico from the state’s far Southwest region.

A former state senator, Herring first won the attorney general’s office in 2013 on a ticket with McAuliffe for governor and Northam for lieutenant governor. He was widely expected to run for governor in 2017 — a career path sought by so many of the state’s attorneys general that “AG” is jokingly said to stand for “almost governor.”

A string of sweeping actions early in Herring’s first term fed that speculation, as he used the powers of his office to legalize same-sex marriage, challenge President Trump’s immigration ban and grant in-state tuition to certain undocumented immigrants.

Given his high profile, Herring surprised many by taking a pass on the 2017 governor’s race, a move that avoided a primary battle with Northam, his former Senate seatmate. He was thought to have the inside track on the 2021 nomination until he got tripped up in a blackface scandal early last year.

Herring called for Northam’s resignation in February 2019 after a racist photo — showing one person in blackface, another under a Klan hood — surfaced from the governor’s 1984 medical school yearbook. Days later, Herring admitted that he had darkened his own skin to dress as rapper Kurtis Blow for a college party in 1980 when he was 19.

