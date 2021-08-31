With that, Northam has issued more than 600 pardons since taking office in January 2018 — more than the total granted by the previous nine Virginia governors combined, according to Northam’s office.
“It speaks to the governor’s commitment to clemency and criminal justice reform,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in advance of Tuesday’s action. “It’s something we’re really proud of having as part of the legacy of this administration.”
The Martinsville case became a civil rights flash point shortly after the men were arrested in January 1949.
That month, a 32-year-old White woman was walking past a group of Black men drinking by the railroad tracks in the Southside Virginia town when, she said, one of them tackled her. Over a span of about two hours, the woman testified at trial, several of the men raped her repeatedly, threatening to kill her if she screamed and dragging her into the woods after she briefly escaped.
Police quickly rounded up seven Black men and produced signed confessions. While all seven were said to have admitted having sex or attempting to have sex with the woman, their descriptions of events differed, and all pleaded not guilty to having sex by force.
Several of the men were illiterate and could not read their own confessions, and none had a lawyer present when they signed. They were convicted in just eight days by all-White juries and put to death in the electric chair in February 1951.
The case prompted protests at the White House and highlighted a vast inequity in Virginia’s criminal justice system: Between 1908 and 1951, 45 men were executed for rape and all were Black.
Years later, in 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that imposing the death penalty in cases of rape amounted to cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution.
Late last year, relatives and descendants of the executed men petitioned Northam to issue a posthumous pardon, at least the second time they had requested that he do so. The families did not argue that the men were innocent but rather that they did not receive impartial justice.
“The Martinsville Seven were not given adequate due process,” the petition said. “They were sentenced to death for a crime that a white person would not have been executed for … and they were killed, by the Commonwealth, ‘simply for being black.’ ”
There was some question as to whether state law allowed for pardons to be issued posthumously, but University of Virginia law professor A.E. Dick Howard, who oversaw the writing of the constitution adopted by the state in 1971, said that it gives the governor that power.
Northam has used the pardon more than any other governor of the modern era, according to state officials. In July, for instance, he granted an absolute pardon to Bobby Morman Jr., who served 22 years in prison for his part in a Norfolk shooting in which no one got injured. Earlier in August he exonerated Emerson Eugene Stephens, a waterman from Reedville who spent 32 years behind bars for a murder that he didn’t commit.
Earlier this year Northam signed a law making Virginia the first state of the former Confederacy to abolish the death penalty.
