At one Richmond-area rehabilitation home, 28 residents have died, including 11 announced Monday. In Maryland, at least 10 nursing homes in Montgomery County have reported cases of covid-19. The worst outbreak in the state has killed 10 and infected dozens of elderly people at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County.

Those incidents come as the disease continues to spread throughout the region. The District, Virginia and Maryland reported nearly 900 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday and another 21 fatalities, bringing the region’s total to 8,922, with 189 deaths.

Hogan (R) said the new strike teams would provide emergency care, supplies and equipment to assist overburdened nursing home and extended care facilities.

The governor said Maryland is the first state in the country to create such teams, made up of National Guard, state and local health departments and hospital systems to help nursing homes perform triage on their expanding number of infections.

There are cases among staff and residents at 90 nursing homes and long-term facilities across the state, Hogan said. The number is up from last Friday, where there were known cases at 60 Maryland facilities.

The strike teams will focus on testing, assessment and medical help.

“The goal here is not to replace a nursing home’s medical team, but provide immediate support,” Hogan said.

He touted aggressive steps already taken to limit the spread of the virus in nursing homes, including banning visitor access and staff travel.

On Sunday, Hogan issued an executive order requiring all staff to wear masks when they interact with residents, to create isolation areas for residents who test positive and to send all tests to state labs where results are prioritized and turned around within 24 hours.

Montgomery County officials have already assembled “action teams” of county-employed nurses and trained them in infection control measures, contact-tracing and other epidemiological skills, said health officer Travis Gayles.

The nurses have been dispatched to facilities where patients or staff have tested positive.

The county has supplied all nursing homes in the county about two to three weeks’ worth of personal protective equipment, said head of emergency management Earl Stoddard, but is unable to provide them long term reserves of masks or gloves. The county has also ordered 40,800 cloth masks, some of which will go to the non-clinical personnel in nursing homes such as receptionists and janitors.

One of the region’s worst concentrated outbreaks continues to be at Virginia’s Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County outside Richmond. In all, 141 residents and staff have been infected at the 190-bed facility, and officials said some staff tests were still incomplete.

Canterbury serves patients recovering from injuries or illness, many of them elderly. The facility tested all of its residents last week, regardless of whether they showed any signs of illness. Thirty-five residents tested negative.

Fifty-four of the residents who tested positive were not experiencing any symptoms. Canterbury has divided residents into separate units to avoid further spread.

Arlington County had four coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities as of last Thursday, but the county refuses to say which ones.

In Loudoun County, a third resident at the Falcons Landing assisted-living community in Sterling died Tuesday morning from covid-19, the facility’s director said.

Barbara Brannon, director of the continuing care community that is home to about 550 military veterans, their spouses and other former federal workers, said a man in his late 80s to early 90s died from complications related to his coronavirus infection. Another male resident, who was about the same age, died earlier this week and a woman in her early 90s died last month, Brannon said.

Falcons Landing had 16 known cases of coronavirus infection as of midday Tuesday. Eleven of them are residents and five are workers, Brannon said. The infections have all been concentrated inside the facility’s three healthcare centers, where residents there receive a variety of long-term and short-term treatment. A separate independent living area of homes for the elderly has not been affected.

Brannon said the infected residents and staff are all being treated in isolation, with one male resident apparently on the road to recovery inside a local hospital. Another 32 workers inside the healthcare centers are living in quarantine, while those still working are using respirator masks and other protective gear, she said. To prevent further spread, the facility is also serving residents meals inside their homes and restricting outdoor activity to short walks.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Brannon said about the three fatalities. “You hope against all hope that they can rally. But, with a group like this, it is more difficult.”

District officials said there have been seven positive covid-19 cases in three long-term care facilities.

United Medical Nursing Center, which is located in United Medical Center in Southeast, has had four positive cases, District officials said. Carroll Manor has had two cases and Unique Rehabilitation and Health Center has had one case.

Hogan said Tuesday he expects Maryland’s overall surge in hospitalized coronavirus patients to arrive “soon,” but he thinks social distancing measures have reduced the administration’s worst-case scenarios so much that the state is unlikely to need the 15,000 body bags it requested from the federal government or activate a proposal to lease ice rinks to use as morgues.

“We believe … that we have dramatically lowered the potential for that,” Hogan said standing amid a 250-bed field hospital erected in the basement of the Baltimore Convention Center. The operation could expand to as many as 750 beds if necessary.

He issued a new executive order allowing local health departments to shut down any essential businesses that are violating social distancing guidelines, and empowered state and local police to help enforce it.

Hogan cautioned that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. One of the hospital executives advising the governor told reporters the next two weeks will dramatically stress medical workers. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, said that some models predict a peak in as little as 10 days, though some would see that surge spike later in April.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who did not deliver a public briefing on Tuesday, has said he expects the outbreak to reach its peak between late April and late May. District Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who also held no news conference Tuesday, has adopted a more pessimistic outlook, projecting that the pandemic could keep climbing into early summer and infect about 1 in 7 District residents.

“We do hope our peak day will be sooner,” Inglesby said, adding that it is an “encouraging” sign Maryland’s hospitalizations and new case loads did not increase within the past day.

“It’s only one day of data, but if confirmed over time, it would be a very good move in the right direction,” Inglesby said.

Hogan said that state’s success in flattening the peak of cases so as not to overwhelm the hospital system comes at a cost. It will take even longer before life returns to normal, he said.

“That’s going to be the hardest question of all. What we’ve got to do is do a lot more testing, and we’ve got to study the numbers, day to day. Look, we’re anxious to get everybody back to their normal lives as quickly as we can. The last thing we want to do is bring them back too fast, where we just ramp this thing back up and have this thing spread,” Hogan said.

Hogan and Inglesby said deciding when to reopen society will depend on getting caseloads extremely low — low enough for every local health department to know and track each patient — and widespread testing that could give same-day results to even the mildest of possible cases.

In the meantime, the costs of responding to the crisis has skyrocketed. Hogan said the state has spent as much as $2 billion so far – roughly $700 million more than Maryland had set aside for worst case catastrophes in its “rainy day” fund. Hogan added he’s focused on saving lives and “we’re not counting every dollar.”

The pandemic will cause “massive budget problems” for Maryland, Hogan said, the same way it has wreaked havoc on family finances across the state.

Virginia officials have said current efforts are costing hundreds of millions of dollars and estimated that the pandemic will cost at least $2 billion over the next two years. Northam is considering a freeze on new spending for anything not related to the coronavirus outbreak, his office said.

Virginia reported 455 new cases Tuesday and nine new deaths — both single-day highs.

Maryland reported 326 cases and a dozen fatalities. Prince George’s County is now the first Maryland jurisdiction with more than 1,000 known cases.

The District had 114 new infections and reported no new deaths.